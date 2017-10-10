 
CU Boulder Sources on California Wildfires

Expert Pitch
Wildlife, Local - California
  • Wildfire

    • CU Boulder faculty experts are available to discuss ongoing wildfires in California.

    Jennifer Balch Is the director of CU Boulder’s Earth Lab and can speak to the decades-long expansion of wildfire niche and the human impact on the fire season. She may be reached at 303-492-6343 or jennifer.balch@colorado.edu. Read more about her research and download audio clips.

     Michael Kodas is the deputy director of CU Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism and author of the forthcoming book Megafire: The Race to Extinguish a Deadly Epidemic of Flame. He may be reached at 303-492-0523 or michael.kodas@colorado.edu.

