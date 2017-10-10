CU Boulder Sources on California Wildfires
CU Boulder faculty experts are available to discuss ongoing wildfires in California.
Jennifer Balch Is the director of CU Boulder’s Earth Lab and can speak to the decades-long expansion of wildfire niche and the human impact on the fire season. She may be reached at 303-492-6343 or jennifer.balch@colorado.edu. Read more about her research and download audio clips.
Michael Kodas is the deputy director of CU Boulder’s Center for Environmental Journalism and author of the forthcoming book Megafire: The Race to Extinguish a Deadly Epidemic of Flame. He may be reached at 303-492-0523 or michael.kodas@colorado.edu.