Loyola Medicine to Acquire MacNeal Hospital and its Affiliated Operations

Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola Medicine announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation to acquire Chicago-based MacNeal Hospital from the Tenet entity, as well as other operations affiliated with MacNeal. The affiliated operations include local Tenet-owned physician practices; the Chicago Health System (“CHS”), an independent practice association of nearly 1,000 physicians; and the associated CHS accountable care organization.

MacNeal, a 368-bed community hospital in Berwyn, Illinois, is centrally located within Loyola’s regional health system that serves the west, south and southwest suburbs of Chicago. Currently, Loyola’s delivery system includes Loyola University Medical Center, a 547-bed academic medical center in Maywood, Illinois, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, a 247-bed community hospital in Melrose Park, Illinois, and more than 1,200 physicians.

Both MacNeal and Loyola are values-based organizations committed to creating healthy communities. Loyola, a member of Trinity Health—one of the nation’s largest Catholic healthcare systems—is one of the most cost-effective providers in the region, treating the sickest patients in the state of the Illinois. The acquisition of MacNeal will expand Loyola’s delivery network for people-centered care, which includes population health and community health.

MacNeal has over 550 medical staff members, a 12-bed acute rehabilitation unit, a 25-bed inpatient skilled nursing facility and 68-bed behavioral health program. CHS is a network of nearly 1,000 physicians that coordinates care for more than 30,000 lives.

Finalization of the acquisition is expected in the first quarter of 2018, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. MacNeal’s leadership team will continue to manage the hospital following the acquisition.

“Bringing MacNeal into the Loyola system allows us to expand our delivery system, add more providers and deliver exceptional care to a greater number of residents close to their homes. With our organizations’ common values, we can support our shared mission of being a transforming and healing presence in our communities,” said Larry M. Goldberg, president and CEO, Loyola University Health System.

“We look forward to continuing MacNeal’s commitment of delivering high-quality, patient-centered care as part of the Loyola Medicine regional health system. Like MacNeal, Loyola has significant roots in Chicagoland, and we are confident that becoming part of this well-respected system will produce additional benefits for patients and the local community,” said M.E. Cleary, CEO, MacNeal Hospital.

MacNeal will operate as part of the Loyola Medicine system and also become a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems with 93 hospitals in 22 states.

As one of the most recognized brands in the region, Loyola’s primary, specialty, tertiary and quaternary care providers deliver innovative, research-based care to 83,000 patients annually. Through its affiliation with the Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine and Marcella Niehoff School of Nursing, Loyola also trains the next generation of caregivers.