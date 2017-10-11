

Myron Schwartz, MD, Honored With 2017 New York Physician of the Year Award from The American Liver Foundation’s Greater New York Division



Newswise — (New York, NY – October 11 2017) Myron Schwartz, MD, the Henry Kaufmann Professor of Surgery at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and Director of Liver Surgery at the Recanati/Miller Transplantation Institute, has been named as the 2017 Physician of the Year by the American Liver Foundation’s Greater New York Division. The award honors outstanding leaders in health care who work to change the course of liver disease. The award was presented on Thursday, October 5, 2017, at the American Liver Foundation’s 17th annual Honors Gala at the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan.



“I am truly fortunate to have been able to help many people with liver disease in the course of doing the work I love,” says Dr. Schwartz. “The American Liver Foundation shares my mission, and I am happy to be able to translate the appreciation of those whose lives I have touched into support for the ALF and the good work that they do.”



An international authority on hepatic resection and transplantation for liver cancer, Dr. Schwartz has been with the Mount Sinai Health System for more than three decades. After graduating from Jefferson Medical College and several years as a general practitioner for the National Health Service Corps in rural Virginia, Dr. Schwartz came to Mount Sinai in 1982 to complete residencies in general and vascular surgery. He worked with Charles Miller, MD, to establish the Mount Sinai Liver Transplant Program in 1988, and since then has devoted his career to hepatobiliary surgery and transplantation. Over the years, he has served as Director of Pediatric and Adult Liver Transplantation, and is currently the Clinical Director of the Mount Sinai Liver Cancer Program. Together with research director Josep Llovet, MD, Dr. Schwartz has led the collaborative effort that has put Mount Sinai at the world-wide forefront of liver cancer clinical care and clinical/translational research. He has published more than 300 papers in peer-reviewed journals and has written 21 book chapters. Dr. Schwartz lectures frequently both in the United States and abroad.



“Myron is a valued founding member of the Recanati/Miller Transplantation Institute, a great surgeon, a compassionate doctor, and a trusted colleague,” says Sander S. Florman, Director of the Recanati/Miller Transplantation Institute at Mount Sinai. “We are thrilled that the American Liver Foundation has recognized Dr. Schwartz for his many contributions to the field and wish him sincere congratulations on this much deserved honor.”

Created in 1976 by the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD), the American Liver Foundation provides financial support for medical research; educates patients, families, caregivers, and medical professionals; advocates for patients and their families; and creates public awareness campaigns about liver wellness and disease prevention.



