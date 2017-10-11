Wolters Kluwer Publishes 14th Edition of Brunner & Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical Nursing

Newswise — October 11, 2017 –Wolters Kluwer Health announces the release of the 14th edition of Brunner & Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical Nursing, a landmark resource preferred by instructors and students for its readability, engaging case studies and learning tools, which have been updated to reflect the latest research and nursing practices. Celebrating more than 50 years since its initial publication, the textbook features complete integration with Lippincott CoursePoint, Wolters Kluwer’s robust digital, personalized learning environment for nursing students.

Returning authors Dr. Janice L. Hinkle (20th year) and Dr. Kerry H. Cheever (16th year) have delivered a comprehensive update of Brunner & Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical Nursing that accurately reflects the rapidly-changing healthcare environment. The text focuses on the transition of critical care to home care, as well as ethics, genetics, and updated research, with an emphasis on case-based learning. It is integrated with a full suite of digital tools including vSim for Nursing, co-developed by Laerdal Medical and Wolters Kluwer, and Lippincott DocuCare to provide students with essential, real-world patient care experiences for unparalleled preparation for practice in the medical-surgical nursing specialty.

“We are pleased to present to you the latest edition of this textbook, which we believe reflects our combined decades of medical-surgical nursing practice and teaching expertise,” said Dr. Cheever. “With each edition, we strive to incorporate salient evidence-based nursing process principles so that students' knowledge, skills, and attitudes reflect best medical-surgical nursing practices.”

“The world of clinical practice is ever-evolving, therefore, the Genetics and Ethics boxes, as well as the Home care checklists, have all been updated. More than 90 percent of chapters have a Nursing Research Profile and all focus on new studies in this edition,” Dr. Hinkle added.

Brunner & Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical Nursing strives to provide active learning strategies and important case studies. For example, case-based vignettes place concepts in a realistic context and encourage classroom discussion, while patient scenarios ensure case study consistency throughout the learning experience. The inclusion of these scenarios, created for vSim and the vignettes in conjunction with the National League for Nursing, enable students to leverage virtual simulation to practice the concepts set forth in the book, then chart the “encounter” in DocuCare for a more comprehensive learning experience.

“We are pleased to celebrate 50+ years with Brunner & Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical Nursing,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “This landmark text combines the expertise of Drs. Cheever and Hinkle and their editorial team with rich digital resources to make this a unique text tailored for how today’s students want to learn.”

Brunner & Suddarth’s Textbook of Medical-Surgical Nursing will be available on October 27th and can be pre-ordered here. The CoursePoint version will be available on October 31st.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and the organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer’s solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.