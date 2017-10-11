MEDIA ADVISORY

“Financing the Future: The Law and Politics of Student Debt in American Higher Education”

University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law Hosts 2017 Lee E. Teitelbaum Law Review Symposium on Oct.20

WHAT: After home mortgages, student loans are now the second largest consumer finance market in the country. Student debt is reshaping the way the American middle class approaches higher education, work, purchasing a home, and even retirement. Law schools in particular are a bellwether in the student loan debate. During the Obama administration Congress, the Department of Education, and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau adopted a variety of limited legal reforms to student lending. Despite these limited reforms student debt still looms large over the future of millions of Americans. Will the Trump administration signal a shift in student lending? What does the future hold for America’s struggling student borrowers?

Many of those complicated questions will be examined at the 2017 Law Review Symposium in October at the S.J. Quinney College of Law. The symposium, titled “Financing the Future: The Law and Politics of Student Debt in American Higher Education,” features prominent scholars and public officials, including a keynote address from , Seth Frotman, student loan ombudsman and the assistant director for the Office for Students and Young Consumers at the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

View other speakers scheduled throughout the day online here.

WHEN: Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 8 a.m. —3 p.m.

WHERE: University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law, 6th floor, 383 South University Street, Salt Lake City, UT

LIVE STREAM EVENT AVAILABLE ON UNIVERSITY OF UTAH S.J. QUINNEY COLLEGE OF LAW'S YOU TUBE PAGE: http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF9dkMUyaDVAmoNcw9r-WpA