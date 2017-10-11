October 20: “Meeting of the Minds: Stroke” Symposium

Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, October 11, 2017 – Stony Brook Medicine's eighth annual Meeting of the Minds: Stroke Symposium, orgnized by the Neurosciences Institue, will be held on Friday, October 20, at the Charles B. Wang Center from 8 am to 12:30 pm.

The keynote speaker is Dr. Michael Tymianski, University Health Network, University of Toronto, Krembil Research Institute, Toronto Western Hospital, and NoNO, Incc. A renowned cerebrovascular neurosurgeon-scientist, Dr. Tymianski will speak about the development of PSD95 inhibitors for the treatment of ischemic stroke.

Five specialists from Stony Brook will discuss the basic biology and translational potential of their research that can ultimately benefit stroke patients.

“Meeting of the Minds: Stroke” is free and open to physicians, other healthcare professionals and anyone with an interest in stroke. No registration is required. For more details on the topics and presentations, see this agenda,

For speaker bios and more information, visit the website.

