Expert Available to Discuss Discovery of Ring-Like Structures Around Dwarf Planet Haumea

University of Michigan astrophysicist David Gerdes's research addresses basic questions about the large-scale structure and evolution of the universe. How did the universe evolve from its very homogeneous state shortly after the Big Bang to the rich and varied structures we see today? How is this evolution affected by the properties and abundance of the universe's main ingredients: dark energy, dark matter, and baryons? He and his students are part of several large astronomical surveys that are attempting to answer these questions, including the Dark Energy Survey.

He is available to discuss the discovery of a ring around the dwarf planet Haumea.