CU Boulder Expert Available to Talk About Asteroids

Distinguished Professor Daniel Scheeres of Aerospace Engineering Sciences is an expert in the mechanics of small bodies like asteroids, comets and moons. He is currently the radio science lead and co-investigator for NASA's OSIRIS REx Asteroid Sample Return Mission. Asteroid 8887 is named for Scheeres. He was named to the National Academy of Engineering in 2017. He can be reached at daniel.scheeres@colorado.edu or 303-492-7420.