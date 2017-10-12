NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™ is Now Complete, Providing Radiation Treatment Recommendations for All 41 Disease Sites

[FORT WASHINGTON, PA — October 12, 2017] – The National Comprehensive Cancer Network® (NCCN®) has announced the release of the newly-completed NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™. This comprehensive new addition to NCCN’s Library of Compendia includes information designed to support clinical decision-making around the use of radiation therapy (RT) in patients with cancer. The content is based directly on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines®), and compiles every reference to radiation therapy across the 41 Guidelines referencing RT.

“By compiling every recommendation for radiation therapy in one place, we’ve made it significantly easier for specialists in RT to stay up-to-date on the very latest recommendations, regardless of how many different cancer types they treat,” said Robert W. Carlson, MD, Chief Executive Officer, NCCN. “This targeted content provides radiation oncologists with the specific, cutting-edge information they need, without forcing them to sift through any extraneous information. It’s part of our ongoing effort to always provide the most pertinent data on emerging treatment practices in the clearest, most efficient way possible.”

The NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™ includes a full complement of radiation therapy recommendations found in the current NCCN Guidelines, including specific treatment modalities such as 2D/3D conformal external beam radiation therapy (EBRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), intra-operative radiation therapy (IORT), stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS)/stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT)/stereotactic ablative body radiotherapy (SABR), image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT), low dose-rate (LDR)/high dose-rate (HDR) brachytherapy, radioisotope, and particle therapy.

NCCN first announced the launch of the Radiation Therapy Compendium during the Annual Conference in March of 2017. At the time, NCCN released a preliminary version of the Compendium featuring 24 cancer types. The newly completed version now contains all 41 disease sites that are currently being treated using radiation therapy.

The NCCN Guidelines are the recognized standard for clinical policy in cancer care and are the most thorough and most frequently updated clinical practice guidelines available in any area of medicine. The complete NCCN Library of Compendia also includes:

NCCN Drugs & Biologics Compendium (NCCN Compendium®) contains authoritative, scientifically derived information designed to support decision-making about the appropriate use of drugs and biologics in patients with cancer. The NCCN Compendium® is recognized by public and private insurers alike, including CMS and UnitedHealthcare as an authoritative reference for oncology coverage policy.

NCCN Biomarkers Compendium® contains information designed to support decision-making around the use of biomarker testing in patients with cancer.

NCCN Imaging Appropriate Use Criteria (NCCN Imaging AUC™) include recommendations pertaining to cancer screening, diagnosis, staging, treatment response assessment, follow-up, and surveillance to support clinical decision-making for patients with cancer. In 2016, NCCN was recognized by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a qualified provider-led entity for creation of imaging AUC.

Other NCCN Guidelines derivative products include:

NCCN Chemotherapy Order Templates (NCCN Templates®) include chemotherapy, immunotherapy, supportive care agents, monitoring parameters, and safety instructions based directly on recommendations within the NCCN Guidelines. Special instructions for self-administered chemotherapeutic agents are also provided.

NCCN Guidelines for Patients® include translations of the NCCN clinical guidelines meant to help patients with cancer talk with their physicians about the best treatment options for their disease.

The NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™ will be updated on a continual basis in conjunction with the library of clinical guidelines.

For more information and to access the NCCN Radiation Therapy Compendium™, visit NCCN.org/RTCompendium. The Compendium is available free-of-charge through March 2018.

