Bradley E. Chipps Installed as ACAAI President, Todd A. Mahr Elected President-Elect

Newswise — Boston, MA (October 30, 2017) – Bradley E. Chipps, MD, Sacramento, CA, was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting in Boston on October 30. Todd A. Mahr, MD, LaCrosse, WI, was elected ACAAI president-elect.

Other newly elected ACAAI officers are J. Allen Meadows, MD, Montgomery, AL, vice president and Luz Fonacier, MD, Mineola, NY, treasurer. Regents elected for three-year terms include: Gailen Marshall, Jr., MD, PhD, Jackson, MS; Mamta Reddy, MD, Kansas City, MO; and Gary Steven, MD, Greenfield, WI.

Dr. Bradley E. Chipps is in private practice in Sacramento. He is the medical director of respiratory therapy and the cystic fibrosis center at Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento. He is also the associate medical director of the Sutter Community Hospitals Sleep Laboratory which he established in 1984. Dr. Chipps is board certified in allergy and clinical immunology, and pediatric pulmonology.

Dr. Chipps has served on the ACAAI Board of Regents, Advocacy Council, Administrative Council and Annual Meeting Program Committee. He served on the editorial board of ACAAI’s scientific journal, Annals of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, and currently serves on the Allergy Watch editorial board.

Dr. Todd A. Mahr has been in a large group practice in Wisconsin for almost30 years. He is director, pediatric allergy and clinical immunology at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He is also adjunct clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health in Madison. He received his medical degree from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health. Dr. Mahr is board certified in allergy and immunology and pediatrics.

Dr. Mahr serves on the ACAAI Board of Regents, the Budget and Finance Committee, the Advocacy Council, and the Continuing Medical Education Committee. Dr. Mahr will also chair the ACAAI Annual Meeting Program Committee.

Dr. Mahr has been active in the American Academy of Pediatrics, serving on various committees, as faculty at their annual meeting and conducting Practical Pediatrics courses. He is also active in the American Lung Association, currently serving as Chair of the Upper Midwest Region. His special interests include all aspects ofpediatric allergy and immunology.

About ACAAI

