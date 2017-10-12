Why Global Health Diplomacy Matters: Ambassador Jimmy Kolker On Lessons Learned from Recent Outbreaks

Newswise — WASHINGTON (Oct. 12, 2017) – Georgetown University’s Center for Global Health Science and Security and the Georgetown University Global Health Initiative welcomes Ambassador Jimmy Kolker, former assistant secretary for global affairs at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Through this seminar titled "Global Health Diplomacy and Security: Lessons Learned from the Ebola and Zika Outbreaks," Kolker will lend a unique perspective about the political actions behind the response to and control of disease outbreaks. He will discuss the importance of global health diplomacy in the response to the 2014 Ebola and 2015 Zika outbreaks, and share what lessons may be applied in the response to future epidemics.

WHO:

Ambassador Jimmy Kolker

Former Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

WHAT:

“Global Health Diplomacy and Security: Lessons Learned from the Ebola and Zika Outbreaks"

WHY:

Next year marks the centenary of the 1918 Spanish influenza, one of the deadliest outbreaks in human history. Although infectious disease experts believe that, on average, large-scale pandemics occur about once per decade, there has been a four-fold increase in the number of emerging infectious disease outbreaks in the past few decades. Global trends such as increasing globalization, urbanization, population displacement, and intrusion into new environments can promote the likelihood of infectious disease outbreaks, as we have seen with SARS in 2003, H5N1 in 2007, H1N1 in 2009, MERS in 2012, Ebola in 2014, Zika in 2015, and the re-emergence of yellow fever in 2016.

WHEN:

Friday, October 13, 2017

7:30 a.m. - registration and coffee

8:00 - 9:00 a.m. - seminar

WHERE:

Georgetown University

37th and O Streets, NW

Washington DC

Intercultural Center Executive Conference Room

