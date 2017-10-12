iKey Announces New Amazon.com Distribution Of Two Medical-Grade Keyboards

Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- iKey, Ltd announces new distribution on Amazon.com for two of its medical-grade, infection-control keyboards. The keyboards are designed to be used in patient rooms, dialysis centers and medical/scientific research labs where infection control is paramount.

Both keyboard models usually ship within 3 to 5 business days of order date. With the convenience of Amazon, they can be ordered online 24/7, with low shipping cost.

The iKey BT-870-TP rugged keyboard, new in 2017, with integrated battery and integrated touchpad has dual connectivity, providing connection via USB or Bluetooth™. It is designed for office use and mobile use; it is made of industrial silicone rubber, featuring sealed keys, allowing for fast, easy cleaning and disinfecting using hospital-approved methods. BT-870-TP can be used on medical carts, and in EMS and first responder vehicles.

The BT-870-TP is compact, at 2.03" depth. For an even smaller version, iKey offers a SLIM profile model, BT-870-TP-SLIM, at 0.85" depth.

The SLK-97-TP keyboard from iKey, also available on Amazon.com, is a sealed, compact, white keyboard with integrated touchpad, designed for infection-control. This wired model comes in white, which allows for easy identification of particles and other contaminants. It is designed for office use and mobile use; it is made of industrial silicone rubber, featuring sealed keys, allowing for fast, easy cleaning and disinfecting using hospital-approved methods.

iKey's keyboards are waterproof and washable, providing more reliability and ease of disinfecting versus other keyboards and keyboard covers.

iKey manufactures and distributes its rugged peripherals directly and through global distributors and value-added resellers. iKey designs and assembles at its corporate office in Austin, Texas, and is known around the world as an industry leader in rugged peripherals, with a 28-year history of rugged product in the field. Every keyboard and display is customized to a specific industry segment or customer. For more information, visit: www.ikey.com

About iKey

iKey, Ltd is THE rugged peripherals industry leader and manufacturer located in Austin, Texas. The company designs and customizes rugged keyboards, mice, pointing devices and displays for many industry segments including power/energy/utilities, industrial manufacturing, public safety, medical, fleet, mobile and kiosk. iKey has been in business for more than 28 years and we manufacture products that are "Real Tough for Real Life."™ Please check out our company website: www.ikey.com