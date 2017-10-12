AANEM Welcomes New President Dr. Eric J. Sorenson

Newswise — (ROCHESTER, Minnesota, Oct. 12, 2017) – The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is pleased to announce the selection of Eric J. Sorenson, MD, as President of the Board of Directors for 2017-2018. He succeeds William S. Pease, MD, whose term ended on September 15, 2017.

“As President, I am looking forward to advancing the practice of electrodiagnostic medicine by developing unequalled educational opportunities for our membership, advocating on their behalf at the national level, and supporting high quality research opportunities for musculoskeletal and neuromuscular researchers,” said Dr. Sorenson.

Dr. Sorenson acknowledged that this is an unprecedented era for AANEM members. “Never before have so many new and controversial therapies been approved for our patients. This is occurring at a time of heightened pressure from external forces on our practices. We are increasingly challenged to balance these demands … and I am excited about the opportunity to engage with AANEM membership on these crucial issues.”

Describing the AANEM, Dr. Sorenson said, “It serves as the collective voice of the musculoskeletal and neuromuscular community. It is the largest, most comprehensive organization to address the key issues of our membership.” However, he noted, there still is a great opportunity to expand membership to other physicians with common goals. “There continue to be physical medicine & rehabilitation physicians and neurologists practicing musculoskeletal and neuromuscular medicine who incorporate electromyography (EMG) but are not engaged with AANEM. By demonstrating the value of AANEM and highlighting its strengths and benefits, we can continue to grow our membership.”

The AANEM has had a significant impact on Dr. Sorenson both personally and professionally. “Very early in my career, one of my mentors encouraged me to join the organization. He emphasized how it would make me a better electromyographer and offer me the opportunity to share my research while encouraging collaboration with others. The ability to engage with my peers from other medical centers and practices has expanded my perspectives on electrodiagnostic and neuromuscular issues. It has provided exceptional networking opportunities and enhanced my appreciation of AANEM’s efforts on behalf of our collective membership.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Eric for many years. I am confident that as president, he will help move AANEM even further on its journey to be the best organization for physicians treating patients with muscle and nerve diseases,” said Shirlyn Adkins, AANEM Executive Director. “With his help, we will continue to be a leader in EMG education and expand our neuromuscular focus as well. I look forward to working even more closely with Eric over the next year.”

Dr. Sorenson is professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota, where he also received his medical degree and completed his residency in neurology. A fellowship in neuromuscular diseases was completed in 1996 at the University of Michigan Medical Center and subsequently he received a master's degree in clinical research from the Mayo Graduate School of Medicine. He is currently vice-chair of Neurology and the division head of neuromuscular diseases at Mayo Clinic Rochester where he has attained the academic rank of professor. Dr. Sorenson is board certified by the American Board of Electrodiagnostic Medicine and the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology with subspecialty boards in clinical neurophysiology and neuromuscular diseases. His primary clinical and research interests include electromyography and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Dr. Sorenson has been a member of AANEM since 1998. From 2013-2016, he served as an AANEM Board member and in 2016-2017 as the President Elect. Prior to being elected to the Board, Dr. Sorenson served on AANEM’s Foundation Research Committee as a member and chairperson from 2006-2013.

About the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM)

Based in Rochester, Minnesota, the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) is the premier nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular (NM), musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine. The organization and its members work to improve the quality of patient care and advance the science of NM diseases and EDX medicine by serving physicians and allied health professionals who care for those with muscle and nerve disorders.

