Diabetes & Breast Cancer - Elizabeth Halprin MD Talks About the Important Struggle to Balance Both Diseases

Newswise — October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month, and it’s estimated that one in eight women will be affected by cancer in their lifetime. It’s also estimated that about one in ten women will be diagnosed with diabetes.



Elizabeth Halprin, MD, is director of the Adult Diabetes Clinic at Joslin Diabetes Center. She has cared for many women who struggle to balance cancer treatments with diabetes self-management.

"Keeping diabetes under control during this difficult time will actually help in dealing with the cancer and its treatment as well,” says Dr. Halprin. “It’s critical to have excellent glycemic control, because that will help with the healing process and prevent complications of cancer treatment.”

