The Office of Public Health Practice Is Now the Center for Public Health Workforce Development

Newswise — The Office of Public Health Practice has changed its name to the Center for Public Health Workforce Development. Since 1998, the Office of Public Health Practice has been responsible for the continuing education and workforce development activities of the Rutgers School of Public Health.

The Center for Public Health Workforce Development is a leading provider of programs, training, and technical assistance. Since our training center was initiated in 1977, we have trained over 750,000 individuals in occupational safety, environmental health, and public health topics. Technical assistance provided to local health departments included development of logic models for tobacco control teams for their evaluation plans, training to implement quality improvement plans, and evaluating the impact programs have on workplace practice.

The Center for Public Health Workforce Development will continue our outstanding programming to meet the needs of our partners. All of our existing projects will continue:

Atlantic OSHA Education Center (OSHA)

NJNY Hazardous Waste Worker Training Center (NIEHS)

NYNJ Education and Research Center (NIOSH)

Region 2 Public Health Training Center (HRSA)

We have invested thousands of hours to increase the capacity of the public health workforce, and our new name reflects the work we do. The Center for Public Health Workforce Development continues to be the leader in developing public health programs for our partners in New Jersey, New York and beyond!