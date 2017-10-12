Centers for Wound Healing at Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Jersey Shore Medical Center and Ocean Medical Center Garner Awards

Centers receive Center of Excellence and Center of Distinction awards by Healogics, Inc.

Newswise — Holmdel, NJ – October 12, 2017 – The Centers for Wound Healing at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, N.J., Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, N.J. and Ocean Medical Center in Brick, N.J. are excited to receive a Center of Excellence award and to have been named Centers of Distinction by Healogics, Inc., a company with an expertise in wound healing that works for the advancement of wound healing treatment. To be classified as a Center of Distinction, a center must demonstrate excellence in key performance areas including patient satisfaction, healing rate, and healing time.

The longest open Center for Wound Healing located at Bayshore Medical Center, consistently boasts a wound healing rate of more than 95 percent. This is the third time the center has been named a Center of Excellence and the sixth time as a Center of Distinction.

“Not only can chronic or non-healing wounds be debilitating, but they can lead to more serious, life-changing conditions if they are not properly treated,” says Asaad Samra,M.D., medical director of the Center for Wound Healing at Bayshore Medical Center. “It’s important to utilize the latest techniques and technologies to increase the effectiveness of wound healing and at Bayshore Medical Center, we are fortunate to have a highly educated and dedicated team and the power of two hyperbaric oxygen chambers to help heal our patients. We are thrilled that our efforts continue to gain recognition.”

This is the second Center of Distinction award for Jersey Shore University Medical Center and the first time being named a Center of Excellence. The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 91 percent.

“Millions of Americans suffer from chronic, non-healing wounds. This can have a tremendous impact on quality of life, and even lead to death or loss of a limb,” says Richard Abramowitz, M.D., medical director of the Center for Wound Healing at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “This distinction attests to the personal commitment and quality care that our team is dedicated to as we work with each and every patient to provide individualized care to heal wounds and change lives.”

This is the first time that Ocean Medical Center’s Center for Wound Healing has been recognized as a Center of Distinction. In 2016, the center achieved a healing rate of 97 percent.

“Individuals with chronic wounds are among the sickest of the high-need population, and yet their connection to chronic diseases and conditions are often overlooked,” says Scott Cluley, M.D., medical director of the Center for Wound Healing at Ocean Medical Center. “Early diagnosis and treatment by a wound care specialist and a team of multidisciplinary experts who work together to optimize wound healing is key to managing the health of older patients with chronic diseases. We are delighted to be recognized as a Center of Distinction for wound healing for the first time and look forward to striving for excellence for many more years to come.”

The Centers for Wound Healing throughout Hackensack Meridian Health offer highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Advanced treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutions, biological and biosynthetic dressings, growth factor therapies and hyperbaric oxygen therapy.

To schedule an appointment, please contact:

The Center for Wound Healing at Bayshore Medical Center – 732-497-1611

The Center for Wound Healing at Jersey Shore University Medical Center – 732-776-4430

The Center for Wound Healing at Ocean Medical Center – 732-840-3399

