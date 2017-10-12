Chiropractors Oppose “Race to the Bottom” Health Plans as Proposed by President

Newswise — Arlington, Va.— The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) opposes action taken earlier today by the White House, which directs various federal agencies to develop regulations that could strip state laws that protect patients’ access to chiropractic and other vital health services.

“Today’s executive order punts a very significant issue over to several departments that could adversely change the health insurance market and leave patients with little choice but to buy plans light on benefits and high in cost,” said ACA President David Herd, DC. “State patient protections, such as inclusion of important benefits, could be in serious jeopardy given this latest action by the president.”

While the direct policy implications of the executive order may not be clear for several months, it’s envisioned that the departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury will go through the typical rule-making and comment period. This includes publishing draft regulations and allowing stakeholders, such as the American Chiropractic Association, an opportunity to provide comment.

“The American Chiropractic Association will be crystal clear in our opposition to any scheme that may eliminate state patient protections or impede access to quality plans,” said Dr. Herd. “Interstate sales, the core of association health plans championed by the president, will start a ‘race to the bottom’ by allowing insurers to choose their regulator. This is not sound policy for the consumer or the provider.”

Using a non-drug approach, chiropractors focus on disorders of the musculoskeletal system, most often treating complaints such as back pain, neck pain, pain in the joints of the arms or legs and headaches. Widely known for their expertise in spinal manipulation, chiropractors are also trained to recommend therapeutic and rehabilitative exercises, and to provide dietary and lifestyle counseling. According to a Gallup survey, about 35 million Americans visit a chiropractor each year.

