Understanding Wildfire Spread

Sponsored by the Joint Fire Science Program (JFSP), the “Fire Ember Production from Wildland and Structural Fuels” project brings together researchers from seven institutions. Aixi Zhou, an associate professor in the Fire Safety Engineering Technology Department in the Lee College of Engineering, is the principal investigator on the project. Partnering researchers on this project include the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS). The IBHS Research Center includes a specially designed wind tunnel that is six-stories tall, 145 feet wide and 145 feet long. The test chamber contains a wall of 105 fans, each nearly six feet in diameter and driven by a 350 HP engine.