 
Return to Article List

Experts Available on Trump's ACA Executive Order

Article ID: 682880

Released: 12-Oct-2017 4:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Northwestern University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Government/Law, Healthcare, U.S. Politics, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
KEYWORDS
  • Northwestern University, Trump Administration, ACA, Executive Order, kellogg school of management,
  • Health Care
  • + Show More

    • Credit: Northwestern University

      Craig Garthwaite

    • Credit: Northwestern University

      Amanda Starc

    • Credit: Northwestern University

      Joel Shalowitz

    EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University professors Craig Garthwaite, Amanda Starc and Joel Shalowitz can offer perspectives on the effects of President Donald Trump’s executive order on the health care market.

    These experts from the Kellogg School of Management can explain why Trump’s executive order won't decrease health care costs or provide additional benefits to Americans.

    Craig Garthwaite is co-director of the Health Enterprise Management Program at Kellogg. His recent work focuses on the private sector effects of the Affordable Care Act. He also tweets regularly on the topic. Garthwaite can be reached at c-garthwaite@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

    Amanda Starc is an associate professor of strategy at Kellogg and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Her research examines the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement markets as well as consumer behavior in insurance exchanges. Starc can be reached at amanda.starc@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

    Joel Shalowitz is a professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He teaches courses on the U.S. health care system for graduate and medical students. Shalowitz can be reached at j-shalowitz@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!