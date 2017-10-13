“Lobos Love Pink” Game Honors Breast Cancer Fighters and Survivors

Newswise — To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month, The University of New Mexico Lobos and UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center are sponsoring the “Lobos Love Pink” Football game on Friday, October 20, 2017. The Lobos will face the Colorado State Rams in Dreamstyle Stadium beginning at 8:15 pm. A ceremony during a game break will honor those who continue to fight breast cancer, celebrate survivors, and remember those who have lost their battle.

About one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. “Fortunately in breast cancer,” says Ursa Brown-Glaberman, MD, “most patients are cured of their disease. The key is to find the disease early when it is still curable.” Brown-Glaberman is a breast cancer specialist at the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center and co-leads the Breast team. Breast team member, Amy Tarnower, MD, will represent the faculty of the UNM Cancer Center at the football game. The UNM Cancer Center will host an invitation-only pre-game reception for breast cancer survivors and their families.

“We thank the Lobo Football team for their support and participation,” says Cheryl Willman, MD, Director and CEO of the UNM Cancer Center. “Lobos Love Pink games help us to raise awareness for screening, which helps us to save lives.”

About the UNM “Lobos Love Pink” Football Game

The University of New Mexico Lobos will kick off against the Colorado State Rams on Friday, October 20, 2017, at 8:15 pm in Dreamstyle Stadium, 1414 University Blvd SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. If you are interested in purchasing tickets in advance, please call the Lobo Ticket Office at 505-925-LOBO or visit unmtickets.com. Wear pink to the game and purchase a ticket for only $10!

About the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center

