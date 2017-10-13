Biographer Ron Chernow on the Life of Ulysses S. Grant—Nov. 6 at NYU

Newswise — Ron Chernow, the Pulitzer-Prize-winning author of “Washington: A Life” and of the acclaimed “Alexander Hamilton,” will discuss the legacy of Ulysses S. Grant, the subject of his newest biography, on Mon., Nov. 6, 6-7:30 p.m., at New York University’s Kimmel Center for University Life (Rosenthal Pavilion, 10th Floor [between LaGuardia Place and Thompson Street]).

“Grant” (Penguin Press, Oct. 2017) explores both the general and the president—the Union military leader who defeated Robert E. Lee and, as commander-in-chief, who sought to crush the Ku Klux Klan and strove to protect the four million former slaves who had become full-fledged American citizens after the war. Walt Whitman described Grant as “nothing heroic…and yet the greatest hero.”

The event, sponsored by the Center for the Study of Transformative Lives and the NYU Biography Seminar, is free and open to the public. RSVP is required at transformative.lives@nyu.edu or 212.998.4291. Space is limited.

Subways: A, B, C, D, E, F, M (W. 4th St.).

EDITOR’S NOTE: The New York University Biography Seminar was founded in the 1970s by Aileen Ward, the highly acclaimed biographer of John Keats. From its origin it has been a distinguished location for academic and career biographers to meet and discuss issues and projects in biography.

The Center for the Study of Transformative Lives at New York University is dedicated to the study and teaching of the lives and accomplishments of extraordinary individuals who have made a profound contribution to the common good. For more, go to: http://www.transformativelives.org/.

