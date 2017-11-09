“The Dead Sea Scrolls at 70,” NYU’s Rose-Marie Lewent Conference—November 16-17

Newswise — New York University’s Center for Ancient Studies will host “The Dead Sea Scrolls at 70,” a two-day conference that will address many of the central questions regarding the contribution of the Scrolls to our understanding of the Bible and the history of Judaism and Christianity, on Thurs., Nov. 16 and Fri., Nov. 17 at NYU’s Silver Center for Arts and Science, Hemmerdinger Hall, 100 Washington Square East (enter at 32 Waverly Place or 31 Washington Place).

The event, the annual Rose-Marie Lewent Conference, marks 70 years of scholarship since the Scrolls were discovered near the Dead Sea. In addition to considering the role of digital technologies in deciphering these 2,000-year-old manuscripts, the conference will also serve as a retrospective: participants will examine how three generations of scholars have explored the questions that dominate their own intellectual projects.

The full program may be viewed here: http://as.nyu.edu/ancientstudies/news.html

The conference is presented by the NYU Center for Ancient Studies in conjunction with NYU’s Skirball Department of Hebrew and Judaic Studies and is co-sponsored by the Salo W. and Jeannette M. Baron Foundation, the Israel Antiquities Authority, and the NYU Dean of the College of Arts and Science, the Dean for the Humanities, the Dean of the Graduate School of Arts and Science, the Center for the Humanities, the Institute for the Study of the Ancient World, and the Religious Studies Program.

The event is free and open to the public, which may call 212.992.7978 or email ancient.studies@nyu.edu for more information. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Subway Lines: 6 (Astor Place); R, W (8th Street)

EDITOR’S NOTE:

NYU’s Center for Ancient Studies was created in 1996 to promote interdisciplinary and cross-cultural study of the past. Directed by Matthew S. Santirocco, and supported largely through endowment, the Center funds travel grants for undergraduate and graduate students, annual research conferences and lectures, and summer outreach seminars for faculty from across the United States (in collaboration with the Faculty Resource Network). Scholarly organizations that are based at the Center include the American section of the Institute for Etruscan and Italic Studies and its journal, Etruscan News, and the Aquila Theatre Company.

# # #

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY