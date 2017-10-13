Legal, Business Scholars Available to Discuss Market Destabilization, Premium Impacts, of Obamacare Subsidy Withdrawal

Newswise — Experts on health law and health insurance markets are available from Georgia State University to discuss the impacts of the Trump Administration's decision to withdraw subsidies to health insurance companies that help to pay for out-of-pocket costs for low-income persons.

Erin Fuse Brown, associate professor of law, has written extensively about the Affordable Care Act (“Obamacare”) and is part of the university’s Center for Law, Health and Society.

She teaches health law related to finance and delivery, as well as administrative law. Her research deals with the intersection between the business aspects and regulations of health care systems, and has also dealt with the structural fragility of the right to health care outlined in the Affordable Care Act.

A list of her publications and a full biography are available online at http://law.gsu.edu/profile/erin-fuse-brown/. She can be reached directly at efusebrown@gsu.edu, 404-413-9180 or on Twitter at @efusebrown. Her direct phone contact is in the contact box, visible to logged-in Newswise registrants.

###

William S. Custer is an associate professor of health administration at the Georgia State University J. Mack Robinson College of Business. He can be reached at wcuster@gsu.edu, or his office line at 404-413-7636. His direct mobile contact is available in the contact box, visible to logged-in Newswise registrants.

He is the director of the college's Center for Health Services Research. Custer is an expert in the areas of employee benefits, health care financing, health care premiums under the Affordable Care Act and health insurance. Prior to joining Georgia State in 1995, he ran his own research firm in Washington, D.C., and he has also been the director of research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute. Additionally, he has served as an economist in the Center for Health Policy Research at the American Medical Association.

His work includes research on the health care delivery system, insurance, retirement income security and employee benefits. You can find more information about him and find a listing of his publications at http://robinson.gsu.edu/profile/william-s-custer/.

###

For more assistance in finding experts on this or other topics, contact Public Relations Coordinator Jeremy Craig at jcraig@gsu.edu, 404-413-1374, or on Twitter at @GSU_News. You can also find a directory of faculty experts at http://news.gsu.edu/experts.