AACC Elects New Leaders to Serve in 2018

Newswise — WASHINGTON – AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce that Carmen L. Wiley, PhD, DABCC, FACB, has been elected to serve on the AACC Board of Directors as president-elect starting in January 2018. Following this, she will serve successive terms as the association’s president from January 2019-July 2020 and as past president from August 2020-July 2021. The AACC membership also elected two new directors to the association’s Board who will take office at the beginning of 2018.

“I am deeply honored that AACC’s membership has chosen me to serve the organization and profession in this capacity,” said Dr. Wiley. “Laboratory medicine professionals play an essential role in high quality patient care by ensuring that the right tests are used to diagnose health issues and that the results are interpreted correctly. As president-elect, I look forward to working with AACC’s members, leadership, and staff to increase collaboration between lab medicine professionals and the rest of the healthcare team so that clinicians and patients can reap the full benefits of our members’ expertise.”

Dr. Wiley is regional manager of Medical and Scientific Affairs, Cardiac at Roche Diagnostics in Spokane, Washington. An active member of AACC since 1999, she is currently a member of the association’s Board of Directors as well as the Editorial Review Board for Lab Tests Online, AACC’s online resource that helps patients to understand clinical laboratory tests. Previously, she served as scientific director of the reference laboratory PAML and as co-director of chemistry, immunology, and point-of-care at Providence Health and Services, Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington.

AACC Board Members

Shannon Haymond, PhD, DABCC, and David B. Sacks, MB ChB, FRCPath, will serve 3-year terms as members of AACC’s Board of Directors. William E. Winter, MD, DABCC, FACB, will also join the Board as a new member at the beginning of 2018, and will serve a 1-year term coinciding with his term as president of AACC Academy, the association’s home for distinguished laboratory experts who shape science in the field.

Dr. Haymond is director of clinical chemistry and mass spectrometry at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and serves as an associate professor of pathology at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. An AACC member since 1998, Dr. Haymond is chair of the association’s Pediatric and Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division, a member of Lab Tests Online’s Editorial Review Board, a member of the AACC Annual Meeting Strategic Advisory Group, and a course author for AACC Learning Lab, an adaptive online education resource for lab professionals.

Dr. Sacks is chief of clinical chemistry and a senior investigator at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland. He has been a member of AACC since 1986, and his current involvement with the association includes serving as an associate editor of AACC’s journal Clinical Chemistry and as chair of the organization’s Clinical Societies Collaboration Committee. Outside of AACC, Dr. Sacks is also involved with numerous committees focused on improving testing for diabetes.

Dr. Winter is director of the University of Florida (UF) Health Pathology, Endocrine Autoantibody Laboratory in Gainesville and is a professor of pathology, immunology, and laboratory medicine; pediatrics; and molecular genetics and microbiology at UF. In addition, he is principal investigator for the National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded Type 1 Diabetes TrialNet Islet Cell Autoantibody Core Laboratory and the NIH-funded Islet Autoantibody Standardization Program. He joined AACC in 1993, and was the 2016 recipient of the AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy.

About AACC

