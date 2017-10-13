@Umich Experts Available to Discuss Trump's Effort to End the Affordable Care Act

U-M has a satellite uplink TV studio and an ISDN radio line for interviews.

Helen Levy is a research professor at the Institute for Social Research, School of Public Health and Ford School of Public Policy. She is a health economist who studies the causes and consequences of uninsurance, and evaluates the impact of public health insurance programs. She also is a research associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research and served as a senior economist to the President's Council of Economic Advisers.

Mark Fendrick is a professor of internal medicine at the Medical School and professor of health management and policy at the School of Public Health. He also heads the Center for Value-Based Insurance Design, a bipartisan health reform initiative that has been incorporated into private and public health insurance plans.

Derrick Darby is a professor of philosophy in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. His recent scholarship combines empirical, historical, and legal research with philosophical analysis to produce insights about social justice—particularly race, racial injustice, and racial inequality. He is a co-author of "The Color of Mind: Why the Origins of the Achievement Gap Matter for Justice." Recent op-eds include: Trump Voters Better Brace for Disaster with Obamacare Repeal, Why Black Children Are Targeted for Punishment, and Confederate statues are visible, but racial injustice is embedded in American History.

“Our government is on a mission to leave the poor stuck in poverty. Making health insurance more expensive for those least able to pay for it is the latest measure in the war against the poor.”

