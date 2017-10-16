Boston Run for the Warriors® Supports Wounded Service Members, Veterans and Families

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Newswise — BOSTON – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) will host the Run For The Warriors® 5K Run/Walk at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, beginning at the historic Boston Common. The race coincides with the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017 annual meeting and marks ASA’s eighth consecutive year of sponsorship.

All proceeds from the Boston race will benefit Hope For The Warriors®, a national nonprofit organization that aims to enhance the quality of life for post 9/11 veterans, service members and military families.

“ASA has a rich history of supporting the safety and welfare of our nation’s veterans and their families,” said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “Run For The Warriors has become an ongoing part of the ANESTHESIOLOGY annual meeting, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue providing veterans and service members with the support they have earned and deserve.”

The Run For The Warriors race series gives wounded service members encouragement and the opportunity to pursue running or walking to assist in their physical and emotional rehabilitation. Registration is $40 with special pricing for service members. The event will end with an awards ceremony to honor local wounded heroes and families of the fallen, and provide a time to remember those who have served our country in the line of duty.

“Hope For The Warriors is proud of our many long-standing successful partnerships that allow us to restore a sense of self, family, and hope to military families nationwide,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of Hope For The Warriors. “We are grateful to the American Society of Anesthesiologists for their involvement in our national Run For The Warriors series.”

To register for the Boston Run For The Warriors, please visit https://www.asahq.org/annualmeeting/network/runforthewarriors.

