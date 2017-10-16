EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE:

American Society of Anesthesiologists recognizes Arnold J. Berry, M.D., M.P.H., with its Excellence in Education Award

Newswise — BOSTON – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Arnold J. Berry, M.D., M.P.H., with its 2017 Excellence in Education Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to resident and graduate education in anesthesiology. The award is presented annually to an ASA member who has made significant contributions to the field through excellence in teaching, development of new teaching methods, or the implementation of innovative educational programs in anesthesiology.

Dr. Berry is emeritus professor of anesthesiology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta where he also served as assistant dean of education and director of the office of continuing medical education until his retirement.

“I am honored to present Dr. Berry, an exceptional professor of anesthesiology, with the Excellence in Education Award,” said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “Dr. Berry’s lifelong dedication to enhancing education within our specialty has improved the field for countless medical students and patients. His passion for teaching our country’s next generation of physician anesthesiologists should be applauded.”

Dr. Berry has championed education throughout his career, both locally in Georgia and nationally. He has served on numerous ASA committees, notably as past vice president for Scientific Affairs, chair of the Committee on Professional Education Oversight, chair of the Ad Hoc Committee on Education Planning, and chair of the Subcommittee on Patient, Safety, Epidemiology, History and Education. Dr. Berry served on the Board of Directors of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). Additionally, he is a founding member of the Society for Education and Anesthesia (SEA) and a charter member of the Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research’s (FAER) Academy of Education Mentors in Anesthesiology.

Dr. Berry received his medical degree from the University of Pennsylvania and completed his residency and fellowship in cardiac anesthesia and research at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. He also completed a Master of Public Health at Rollins School of Public Health at Emory University in Atlanta.

“My passion for creating educational activities stems from the fact that education is the avenue in which physician anesthesiologists learn about new discoveries within our specialty and implement them into practice with the ultimate goal of improving patient care,” said Dr. Berry.

