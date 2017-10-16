EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE:

American Society of Anesthesiologists recognizes Paul Myles, M.D., with its Excellence in Research Award

Newswise — BOSTON –The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Paul Myles, M.D., with its 2017 Excellence in Research Award in recognition of his outstanding research achievements as a primary investigator in perioperative medicine and patient-centered outcomes. Dr. Myles’ research has led to major contributions to the field of anesthesiology.

Dr. Myles is professor and director of the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at Alfred Hospital and Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

As an academic physician anesthesiologist and clinical investigator, Dr. Myles has continued to find conclusive results to important clinical questions. One of his first large trials, which was published in The Lancet in 2002, found no adverse outcomes to epidural blocks when used to manage major abdominal surgery and postoperative analgesia, and was the largest randomized anesthesia trial at the time. He has gone on to publish over 275 manuscripts, and his work has been cited more than 13,000 times.

Since 1996, Dr. Myles has received 25 research grants totaling more than $35 million in Australian federal funding, and it is still the largest amount for one Australian investigator in the field. The Australian and New Zealand College of Anaesthetists Clinical Trials Network (ANZCA CTN), which he founded, has grown into one of the largest international clinical trial networks. Among the most noteworthy findings to come from ANZCA CTN has been the finding that nitrous oxide does not increase postoperative mortality, morbidity, the risk of heart attack or other negative outcomes; and the finding that the administration of preoperative aspirin resulted in neither a lower risk of death or thrombotic complications, nor a higher risk of bleeding than with a placebo.

“I am honored to present Dr. Myles with the 2017 Excellence in Research Award – an extraordinary physician, researcher and mentor,” said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “Dr. Myles’ contributions to anesthesiology are unparalleled, and he continues to pass his knowledge and passion on to new investigators.”

Dr. Myles serves on the editorial board for three of the top anesthesia and critical care journals in the world – Anesthesiology, British Journal of Anesthesia, and Anesthesia and Intensive Care – while continuing to serve on the executive committee of the ANZCA CTN. He is actively involved in numerous professional associations and is a founding board member and director of the Australian Clinical Trials Alliance.

Dr. Myles received his medical degree from Monash University in Australia in 1981, and completed his anesthesiology residency at Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Australia.

