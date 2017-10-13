Statement of American Psychological Association in Response to Trump Order to Halt Vital Health Insurance Subsidies
Newswise — WASHINGTON -- President Trump’s announcement that he is halting subsidy payments to insurers offering coverage under the Affordable Care Act threatens to significantly disrupt or end health coverage for millions of Americans by destabilizing the individual health insurance market. This decision will be particularly harmful to working families and individuals who will no longer be able to afford their premiums, according to the American Psychological Association.
“This move, coming hours after the president issued an executive order to allow trade associations and other groups to offer their own health plans, will wreak havoc on the health insurance markets,” said APA President Antonio E. Puente, PhD. “Together, these two actions will drive up health care costs and eliminate protections for consumers with serious health conditions, such as mental illnesses and substance use disorders, especially for those who are struggling economically. Insurers are likely to leave the ACA’s markets or reduce plan offerings, leaving millions of Americans with no coverage, or with inferior short-term plans that do not offer critically needed coverage for pre-existing conditions. Working families and individuals who do not qualify for Medicaid and do not have access to employer-sponsored health plans are particularly at risk.
‘These actions are unconscionable and not reflective of what America represents. APA calls on Congress to act swiftly to pass legislation to continue the subsidies and not allow the Affordable Care Act to be dismantled piece by piece.”
