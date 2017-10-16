EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE:

Oct. 23, 2017

9:35 a.m. ET

American Society of Anesthesiologists recognizes Chad Brummett, M.D., with its 2017 James E. Cottrell Presidential Scholar Award

BOSTON – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today presented Chad Brummett, M.D., with its 2017 James E. Cottrell Presidential Scholar Award in recognition of his outstanding career as a leading academic physician anesthesiologist, whose research in pain medicine has significantly contributed to the field of anesthesiology.

Dr. Brummett is associate professor of anesthesiology at the University of Michigan Medical School in Ann Arbor and co-founder of the Michigan Opioid Prescribing Engagement Network (Michigan OPEN), a state initiative that aims to educate patients and prescribers on the nation’s ongoing opioid epidemic and ensure appropriate acute pain care following surgery.

Dr. Brummett demonstrated his passion for research early in his career. His preclinical research on the effect an additive to local anesthetics had on the duration of analgesia for nerve blocks led to two published articles in Anesthesiology and two in Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Among more recent accomplishments, he partnered with renowned pain researcher Dan Clauw, M.D., to conduct studies that have helped improve personalized care for acute and chronic pain. Dr. Brummett’s research has been published in more than 70 peer-reviewed journals and he has published eight book chapters and one book.

“I applaud Dr. Brummett on this well-deserved achievement,” said ASA President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “As our nation continues to be affected by the opioid epidemic, his timely research continues to further increase our knowledge and understanding of acute and chronic pain and the importance of comprehensive pain management.”

Upon graduating from Indiana University, Dr. Brummett received his medical degree from Indiana University School of Medicine. He then completed his residency in anesthesiology at the University of Michigan Medical School where he was elected chief resident. Following his residency, Dr. Brummett completed a fellowship in pain medicine at John Hopkins University.

In addition to his research accomplishments, Dr. Brummett holds several important leadership roles at the University of Michigan Medical School including director of pain research and director of clinical anesthesia research, as well as previously serving as the associate chair of faculty affairs in the Department of Anesthesiology. He is also on the editorial board of multiple journals including Anesthesiology and is a senior editor for Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. His research has been recognized at the 2011 and 2013 ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meetings, and he has presented at numerous national medical meetings.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/WhenSecondsCount. Join the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017 social conversation today. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter and use the hashtag #ANES17.

# # #

CONTACT:

Theresa Hill

Director of Public Relations

O: (847) 268-9246

C: (773) 330-5273

t.hill@asahq.org

LaSandra CooperSenior Public Relations Manager

O: (847) 268-9106

l.cooper@asahq,org

Ashley Pekic

Public Relations Associate

O: (847) 268-9222

a.pekic@asahq.org