American Society of Anesthesiologists names James D. Grant, M.D., M.B.A., new president

BOSTON – James D. Grant, M.D., M.B.A., chair of the Department of Anesthesiology at Beaumont Hospital-Royal Oak in Michigan, was today named the 100th president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA), the nation’s largest organization of physician anesthesiologists. Dr. Grant assumed office at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® annual meeting in Boston and will serve for one year.

“As the specialty involved in patient care before, during and after surgery, taking care of the sickest and most fragile patients in the intensive care unit and leading pain care programs, physician anesthesiologists are uniquely qualified to understand the intricacies of our nation’s complex health care system,” said Dr. Grant. “During this upcoming year, we will further execute strategic decisions to drive our health system forward and ensure high quality, low cost, and safe medical care while delivering exceptional patient experiences.”

Dr. Grant has held numerous positions in the Society. He has served as treasurer and a member of the ASA Administrative Council. In addition, he has chaired both the ASA Section on Fiscal Affairs and Committee on Executive Compensation. Dr. Grant has been on the ASA Board of Directors since 1999.

A past president of both the Michigan State Medical Society (MSMS) and Michigan Society of Anesthesiologists (MSA), Dr. Grant received the MSA President’s Award in 2012 and the MSMS Presidential Citation in 2014. In addition, he served on the Michigan Board of Medicine for seven years and as chair from 2004-2006. Dr. Grant is currently on the Board of Directors of the Anesthesia Foundation, Foundation for Anesthesia Education and Research, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He is an associate examiner of the American Board of Anesthesiology and is chair of the Michigan delegation to the American Medical Association.

“Dr. Grant has an impressive track record of leadership both within ASA and as part of the larger health care system,” said ASA Immediate Past President Jeffrey Plagenhoef, M.D. “His passion for leadership education and sense of fiscal responsibility will drive the effort to provide top-notch service to each of our more than 52,000 members.”

“We need to further develop and support physician anesthesiologists to lead systems, whether it be health care organizations, regulatory agencies, medical schools, national practices or payors because a specialty that is visionary and proven to be able to disrupt the status quo is best equipped to move the system ahead,” Dr. Grant said.

Dr. Grant received a Bachelor of Science from Michigan State University in East Lansing, Doctorate of Medicine from Wayne State University in Detroit and Master of Business Administration from Indiana University Kelley School of Business in Bloomington. He completed his anesthesiology residency at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago.

Dr. Grant and his wife, Lisa, a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician, reside in Michigan and have two children, Brendan and Alexandra.

THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF ANESTHESIOLOGISTS

Founded in 1905, the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) is an educational, research and scientific society with more than 52,000 members organized to raise and maintain the standards of the medical practice of anesthesiology. ASA is committed to ensuring physician anesthesiologists evaluate and supervise the medical care of patients before, during and after surgery to provide the highest quality and safest care every patient deserves.

For more information on the field of anesthesiology, visit the American Society of Anesthesiologists online at asahq.org. To learn more about the role physician anesthesiologists play in ensuring patient safety, visit asahq.org/WhenSecondsCount. Join the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2017 social conversation today. Like ASA on Facebook, follow ASALifeline on Twitter and use the hashtag #ANES17.

