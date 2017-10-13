NEPIN Appoints Tina Lear as National Program Director

Newswise — The National Education Progression in Nursing Collaborative (NEPIN) has hired Tina Lear as National Program Director to accelerate educational advancement for nurses across the United States. NEPIN’s diverse stakeholders have joined for the purpose of advancing nurses to higher degrees. With a mission of fostering collaboration to ensure that nurses have access to higher levels of education and achievement, the vision of NEPIN is a diverse nursing workforce that optimizes the health of all Americans.

Lear holds a Masters in Health Administration and a Bachelor’s in Education. She believes in the power of nursing to affect positive change, has extensive knowledge of all facets of healthcare, and also serves as the Executive Director of the Missouri Center for Nursing. “Promoting the nursing profession and continued education are not just passions of mine, they are essential to improving patient experience and outcomes. Everyone wins when opportunities to continue learning, growing, and achieving are made available. Through the work of NEPIN, we will not only ensure that nurses are able and encouraged to continue achieving their goals, but we are also ensuring that Americans have access to the best care possible” says Lear.

The Leadership of the initiative include: the Forum of the National Nursing Workforce Centers, the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing, and Western Governors University. The Leadership team stated, “Nurses, employers and educators are coming together in this new initiative with increased energy focusing on nurse advancement and achievement. We are excited to have Tina Lear to serve as the National Program Director, as she brings a wealth of expertise to the position.”

NEPIN is new, but the organization’s continued work emanates from the APIN (Academic Progression in Nursing) initiative, a grant-funded effort of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) that concluded in June. The Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Foundation will serve as the fiduciary and convener for the collaborative. If you would like more information or would like to be involved, contact Tina Lear at tina.lear@nepincollaborative.org.