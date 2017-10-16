Newswise — National Harbor, MD: Thousands of top researchers, clinicians and surgeons from around the world will gather for the fifth annual ObesityWeek conference at The Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland from Oct. 29–Nov. 2. This weeklong conference will feature notable keynote speakers, hundreds of scientific sessions and thousands of abstracts – all focused on obesity research, medicine and management.

The editorial team of Obesity, the leading peer-reviewed scientific journal in the field, will host the 5th annual Obesity Journal Symposium on October 31 at 10:15am–11:45am.

Obesity Editors have selected five outstanding papers that provide the latest insights into preventing and treating obesity through state-of-the-art research designs. These papers expand our scientific knowledge and facilitate the translation of findings from the lab to the clinic and from the clinic to the community. An author of each winning paper will give a 10-minute oral presentation followed by a 5-minute discussion. The papers will be featured in a special section of the November 2017 issue of Obesity.

The Obesity Journal Symposium is a premier ObesityWeek event. “The journal is proud to sponsor this prestigious scientific symposium highlighting top papers chosen after a highly competitive selection process. Attendees will learn about important new research spanning basic science to clinical,” said Eric Ravussin, PhD, Editor-in-Chief of Obesity and Associate Executive Director of Clinical Science at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

The five presenting authors and winning papers are:

Kristen M Beavers, PhD MPH RD – Effect of Exercise Type during Intentional Weight Loss on Body Composition in Older Adults with Obesity

Ariana M Chao, PhD NP – Binge Eating and Weight Loss Outcomes in Individuals with Type 2 Diabetes: 4-Year Results from the Look AHEAD Study

Claudio Perez Leighton, PhD – The Food Environment, Preference, and Experience Modulate the Effects of Exendin-4 on Food Intake and Reward

Jennifer C Kerns, MD MSHS – Increased Physical Activity was Associated with Less Weight Regain Six Years After “The Biggest Loser” Competition

Alaina L Pearce, MA – Effect of Adolescent Bariatric Surgery on the Brain and Cognition: A Pilot Study

All papers contain new research and are embargoed until October 31, 2017 at 12:01am.

View the full ObesityWeek schedule.

ObesityWeek is open to the media. Press passes are available upon request by emailing Robyn Gordon at TOScommunications@obesity.org.

This press release can be published in full or in part with attribution to The Obesity Society.

