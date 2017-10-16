Wolters Kluwer Published Text Receives British Medical Association’s ‘Medical Book of the Year 2017’ Honor

Newswise — October 16, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health announced today that “Neinstein’s Adolescent and Young Adult Health Care: A Practical Guide, 6th Edition” by Lawrence S Neinstein, Debra K Katzman, S Todd Callahan, Catherine M Gordon, Alain Joffe and Vaughn I Rickert, was named the British Medical Association (BMA) Book of the Year for 2017. Eight Lippincott published titles were also recognized as first-prize winners or highly commended in their categories.

The annual BMA Medical Book Awards recognize outstanding contributions to medical literature. A judging panel, made up of doctors and educators, review books for their applicability to audience, production quality and originality. The Book of the Year is selected from the winners in 20 award categories.

“It is incredibly exciting to receive the Medical Book of the Year award from the British Medical Association for the second consecutive year, and receive recognition of seven other Lippincott books,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Our authors, as well as our publishing and editorial teams work hard to develop high quality, evidence-based texts to support decisions on effective patient care. We could not be prouder of this recognition.”

Other BMA award-winning titles published by Lippincott include:

Anaesthesia Highly Commended: A Practical Approach to Obstetric Anesthesia, 2nd Edition. by Curtis L Baysinger, Brenda A Bucklin and David R Gambling

The complete list of 2017 BMA Award winners can be found on the BMA website .

