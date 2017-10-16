The American Thyroid Association’s Professional Journals: New Editor-in-Chief for VideoEndocrinology™

Newswise — October 16, 2017—Three highly regarded professional journals are published by the American Thyroid Association (ATA): Thyroid, Clinical Thyroidology, and VideoEndocrinology™. Each is under the leadership of an editor-in-chief (EIC) with specialized qualifications. The ATA is proud to announce that William B. Inabnet, III, MD, will take over the helm of the video-journal at the beginning of 2018.

The incoming EIC of VideoEndocrinology, William B. Inabnet, III, MD, is Chair of the Department of Surgery at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (New York) and the Eugene W. Friedman, MD, Professor of Surgery and Surgical Director of the Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism Institute at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He is also the inaugural Director of Endocrine Surgery Quality for the Mount Sinai Health System.

Dr. Inabnet received his MD from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, NC, and completed his residency in general surgery at Rush Medical College and Rush-Presbyterian-St Luke’s Medical Center in Chicago. He completed a fellowship in endocrine surgery at Cochin Hospital in Paris, where he trained under Professor Yves Chapuis, a world leader in the field of endocrine surgery and targeted parathyroidectomy.

An international authority in the field of minimally invasive endocrine surgery, Dr. Inabnet has pioneered new techniques in minimal-access endocrine neck surgery as well as adrenal and pancreatic surgery. In 1998, he helped perform the first endoscopic thyroid resection in the United States (second in the world), and has since helped advance the field of video-endoscopic neck surgery. Dr. Inabnet was among the first surgeons in the United States to introduce remote access thyroid surgery and is one of the few surgeons in the world who performs transaxillary, bilateral axillo-breast approach (BABA) and transoral endoscopic thyroid surgery.

Dr. Inabnet is also a leader in the field of minimally invasive metabolic surgery with an interest in disorders of the endocrine system in obese patients, especially type 2 diabetes and malignancy. He has participated in national and international clinical trials evaluating the role of gastrointestinal surgery in treating diabetes. He holds numerous leadership positions in the American Association of Endocrine Surgeons, the American Association of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, the American College of Surgeons, and the ATA.

He has authored more than 180 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, as well as five textbooks. He lectures throughout the world and is a member of the Southern Surgical Association, the American Surgical Association, the French National Academy of Surgery, and the French Academy of Medicine.

“Dr. Inabnet was selected as Editor-in-Chief by an ATA search committee from a pool of very strong candidates because of his experience with audiovisual production and presentation, his vision, and his prominent position in the field of endocrine surgery. The interest of this outstanding field of candidates in the position speaks to the importance of VideoEndocrinology™, especially to surgeons performing thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal procedures,” says John C. Morris, III, MD, President of the ATA and Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN. “With Barry’s leadership, we look forward to the continued growth and stature of this groundbreaking video-journal, continuing the trajectory established by its inaugural Editor-in-Chief, Dr. Gerard Doherty.”

Gerard M. Doherty, MD, Surgeon-in-Chief, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University, has provided strong leadership for VideoEndocrinology since its inception in 2014. The ATA is very grateful for his invaluable work and guidance in founding the first broad-based video-journal in endocrinology.

Peter A. Kopp, MD, is Editor-in-Chief of the ATA’s flagship journal Thyroid and Professor of Medicine, Division of Endocrinology, Metabolism, and Molecular Medicine, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago. Thyroid is a monthly, peer-reviewed forum for topics ranging from the molecular biology of the thyroid gland to clinical management of thyroid disorders. The journal Thyroid also publishes quarterly Chinese editions.

Jerome M. Hershman, MD, MS, MACP, is Editor-in-Chief of the ATA’s online journal Clinical Thyroidology, which provides a broad-ranging look at the clinical thyroid literature. Dr. Hershman is Distinguished Professor of Medicine Emeritus at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Director of the Endocrine Clinic at the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center. He was the Editor of Thyroid from 1991­‒2000.

