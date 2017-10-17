Eccles School Executive MBA ranked Top 25 in U.S. by Financial Times

Newswise — Salt Lake City October 16, 2017 — The Executive MBA program at the University of Utah’s David Eccles School of Business is ranked one of the best in the world, according to this year’s rankings by the Financial Times. The program ranked No. 4 in the West, No. 24 nationally, and No. 97 globally. It is the only school in Utah to be ranked in the Financial Times’ top-100 Executive MBA programs, and it cements the Eccles School in the top tier of the Pac-12 schools.

The Financial Times draws information for its rankings from two primary sources: 55 percent of the score is based on surveys of EMBA alumni three years post-graduation, and 45 percent of the score is calculated from 16 criteria in three areas including alumni career progression, school diversity and international focus and idea generation and research productivity of the faculty.

“We’re incredibly honored to have our EMBA program recognized by the Financial Times once again,” said Eccles School Dean Taylor Randall, noting that the program has made the Top 100 list several times since 2004. “Our program provides a fantastic learning experience for students at an incredible value compared to our peers in the region.”

Members of the class of 2014 who participated in the survey described going through the Eccles EMBA program as a transformational experience.

“The University of Utah Executive MBA delivers tangible value to my employer by teaching and reinforcing tested principles from the world’s largest and best companies. These principles — delivered in a challenging rigorous format — helped me retain and adopt these principles into my life,” said Shaun Hoggan, senior manager of operations and analytics at Adobe. “While the program provides all the tools required to grow within a company, the most important lesson the program teaches is how to change lives for the better by inspiring action, delivering on vision and making the world a better place both at home and at work.”

According to the survey responses, Eccles School Executive MBA graduates were successful in increasing their salaries three years after graduation by 43 percent, translating to an average salary of $146,852.

“This ranking is particularly impressive given the increasing competition among Executive MBA programs worldwide,” said Brad Vierig, associate dean of MBA Programs and Executive Education at the Eccles School. “The goal is not just salary maximization, but to ensure that the coursework has immediate, real-world added value.”

The rankings, Vierig continued, showcase the core competencies of the program: an experience that transforms the way participants think, a high return on investment for both participant and sponsoring employer, and a curriculum tailored to meet the specific needs of experienced executives.

The David Eccles School of Business also ranked No. 18 in the U.S. and No. 50 globally for the success of its researchers, as measured by publications in the FT-designated “top” international, academic and business journals.

The Eccles School Executive MBA is a 21-month program that meets two weekends a month, with a global-focused curriculum that’s geared toward mid- to senior-level professionals. To learn more about the Financial Times rankings, visit http://rankings.ft.com/businessschoolrankings/executive-mba-ranking-2017.

About the David Eccles School of Business

The Eccles School is synonymous with ‘doing.’ The Eccles experience provides a world-class business education with a unique, entrepreneurial focus on real-world scenarios where students put what they learn into practice long before graduation. Founded in 1917 and educating more than 6,000 students annually, the University of Utah David Eccles School of Business offers nine undergraduate majors, four MBAs, seven other graduate programs, a Ph.D. in seven areas and executive education curricula. The School is also home to eight institutes, centers and initiatives that deliver academic research and support an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and innovation. For more information, visit Eccles.Utah.edu or call 801-581-7676.