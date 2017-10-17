Newswise — NEW YORK – October 17, 2017 –The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce that the second issue of Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team is now available online.

“The second edition of Structural Heart is representative of the goals of the Journal,” said Anthony N. DeMaria, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal and the Judith and Jack White Chair in Cardiology and Founding Director of the Sulpizio Cardiovascular Center at the University of California, San Diego. “It contains a mix of review and original research articles on topics varying from cardiomyopathy to pulmonary hypertension to heart valve disease. Featured is a debate on cerebral protection devices with overview comments. The mix of article types and topics characterizes the field of structural heart disease and the role of Structural Heart in conveying this information.”

The second issue of Structural Heart features the following articles:

Editor’s Page

Ischemic Cardiomyopathy: An Oxymoron?

A. N. DeMaria

Review Articles

Evaluation of Left Atrial Function: Current Status

B. D. Hoit

Transapical Access for Percutaneous Mitral Paravalvular Leak Repair

J. M. Venturini et al.

Role of Computed Tomography in Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement

M. Y. Desai

Is Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement Taking the Path of Disruptive Innovation Technology?

R. Kornowski

Opinion

Cerebral Embolic Protection: Point–Counter Point

A. Lansky

A Meaningful Therapy to Reduce Ischemic Brain Injury

S. K. Kodali

Cerebral Embolic Protection: Not Enough Evidence to Support Routine Clinical Use

D. S. Pinto

Aortic Valve Disease in the 2017 Focused Update: Questions Answered and Questions Raised

T. M. Nazif and A. Schwartz

Original Research

Right Ventricular Dyssynchrony Before and After Pulmonary Thromboendarterectomy in Patients with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

D. J. Wong et al.

Editorial

Right Ventricular Dyssynchrony to Measure the Effects of Pulmonary Endarterectomy in Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension

V. Delgado

Outcome of Patients with Mixed Aortic Valve Disease Undergoing Transfemoral Aortic Valve Replacement

J. Seeger et al.

Editorial

When You Turn Up the Volume, the Benefits of TAVR Still Sound Crystal-Clear

H. Jilaihawi

Standardized Minimalistic Transfemoral Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Using the SAPIEN 3 Device: Stepwise Description, Feasibility, and Safety from a Large Consecutive Single-Center Single-Operator Cohort

A. H. Frangieh et al.

Editorial

A Standardized Minimalistic Approach to Transfemoral TAVR: Cooking Up Perfection or Following One Recipe with Different Ingredients?

R. R. Reeves and E. Mahmud

Determinants and Prognostic Value of Longitudinal Strain in Asymptomatic Aortic Stenosis and Preserved Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction—The COFRASA/GENERAC Study

M. Melissopoulou et al.

Acute Hemodynamic Changes after Mitraclip Implantation Comparing Patients with Degenerative and Functional Mitral Regurgitation

T. Schmidt et al.

Device-based Therapy for Mitral Regurgitation and Ventricular Reshaping

C. Tenorio et al.

Images In Structural Heart Disease

An Unexpected Apparition—Or Old Valves Die Hard

T. Yamashita et al.

About CRF and Structural Heart

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve the survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease. For more information, visit www.crf.org.

Structural Heart: The Journal of the Heart Team is the official journal of CRF. It is a unique, international, and peer-reviewed journal focusing on diagnosing and treating diseases of the heart valves, myocardium, and great vessels, as well as congenital heart disease, and shedding light on the importance of the Heart Team in this process. The journal covers topics such as transcatheter procedures, cardiovascular surgery, drug treatment, basic and translational science and imaging in structural heart disease, and innovation (new devices, therapies, and first-in-man).

