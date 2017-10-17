Healthgrades Names Virginia Mason Among Best in Nation for Cardiac Care, Five Other Specialties

Newswise — SEATTLE – (Oct. 17, 2017) – Virginia Mason Medical Center was recognized by Healthgrades today as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals™ for cardiac care, coronary intervention, pulmonary care, general surgery, gastrointestinal care and critical care.

Healthgrades evaluated Medicare patient outcomes at nearly 4,500 hospitals for 34 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions. It then identified the 100 best-performing hospitals across all conditions and procedures evaluated within each service line.

Virginia Mason is the only hospital in Washington state to be named:

One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for cardiac care for two consecutive years

One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for coronary intervention

One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for critical care for six consecutive years

One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for gastrointestinal care for seven consecutive years

One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for general surgery for six consecutive years

This marks the second consecutive year Virginia Mason has been named one of Healthgrades Best 100 hospitals for pulmonary care.

Virginia Mason is also a Healthgrades’ Five-Star recipient for coronary intervention procedures, esophageal/stomach surgery, colorectal surgery, and treatment of heart attack, heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, GI bleed, bowel obstruction, sepsis, pulmonary embolism, respiratory failure and diabetic emergencies.

“These achievements reflect the commitment of our outstanding care teams to always put patients first in everything they do,” said Virginia Mason Chairman and CEO Gary S. Kaplan, MD. “Providing the highest quality care is our No. 1 priority.”

Healthgrades’ 2018 Report to the Nation, released today, demonstrates how clinical performance continues to differ dramatically between hospitals nationally, regionally and at the local level, and the impact this variation may have on health outcomes. The Report to the Nation and Healthgrades’ study methodology are online at healthgrades.com/quality.

Earlier this year, Healthgrades named Virginia Mason one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ and recognized the medical center with its Outstanding Patient Experience Award™ for the fifth consecutive year.