Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy Announces Dr. Kelly Page as Research Fellow

Newswise — Aurora, IL, October 17, 2017 – The Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (IMSA) announces that Dr. Kelly Page will be leading a nine-month ethnographic research project on “Developing Social Leaders Leadership at IMSA”.

Dr. Page will be working as a Research Fellow to discover and uncover stories of social leadership, social mediated literacies and the social design principles of IMSA as a recognized global leader in developing social leaders through its STEM teaching and learning, innovation and entrepreneurship programs.

Dr. Page will be an active member of the IMSA community, working on campus and attending social and student activities to learn about the IMSA experience first-hand and the social impact of faculty, staff, students and alumni. This research will inform how social leadership is considered in leading learning communities and the development of social leaders to participate across a multiplicity of mediated social spaces and communities.

“When I was first introduced to the story of IMSA, I quickly realized in its social design, it is not your typical public high school. Here, young people participate with faculty in learning experiences designed to expose them to a multiplicity of social ways learning occurs, including being given the space to lead their own learning and leadership across the school. This context, as well as boasting notable social tech leaders behind YouTube, PayPal, Yelp and OK Cupid as IMSA Alumni, I considered IMSA as the perfect social learning laboratory to explore the design principles of what social leaders of tomorrow, to lead a better world would embody,” Stated Dr. Kelly Page, IMSA Fellow.

Dr. Page works at the intersection of social learning, communications and social media participation. She is the founder and curator of Live What You Love, LLC, a social design studio impacting social change. She has over 18 years of experience working in social design and social learning of social media for startup to Fortune 500 companies, creating truly social cultures, brands and leaders. Her work has been published in leading peer-reviewed business, education and technology journals and featured in The New York Times, Fast Company, and Wall Street Journal. She has received awards from IDMA and a BIMA – Best in British Digital. Dr. Page is regularly invited to speak on topics such as social leadership, the art of social media and women in business, technology and leadership. She has spoken at TEDx, Ignite and Pecha Kucha and opened TEDx Cardiff with her talk “Rediscovering Friendship.”

