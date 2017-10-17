Nicole Maronian, MD, Chosen as New Director to Lead University Hospitals Ear, Nose & Throat Institute

Newswise — CLEVELAND - University Hospitals recently announced that accomplished surgeon Nicole Maronian, MD, has been promoted to lead University Hospitals Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) Institute, effective immediately.

As Director of the institute, Dr. Maronian will continue to advance the strategic alignment of ENT across the UH system to ensure consistent excellence in patient care, continued institute growth, ease of patient access and alignment of quality care pathways.

Dr. Maronian is the first female clinical leader of an institute for University Hospitals.

She also will continue to serve as the Director of the Voice and Swallowing Center at UH Cleveland Medical Center as well as the ENT Vice Chair for Education and Quality, and the Residency Program Director, Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

She joined UH in 2006 from the University of Washington Medical Center where she practiced in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery and rose to become an Associate Professor.

Her expertise and publications are focused in the areas of neuro-laryngology and airway disorders. At UH, she has led quality improvement initiatives and is among the Top Doctors in Northeast Ohio as reported in Cleveland Magazine and is consistently listed in Best Doctors in America.

“Dr. Maronian embodies our mission with her dedication to compassionate patient care, commitment to training the next generation of ENT surgeons, and support of discovery and innovation,” said Tom Zenty III, CEO of University Hospitals. “It is her compassion and personalized care as a devoted caregiver that truly defines her and our institution.”

“We are indebted to the unwavering leadership of Dr. Megerian for bringing this program to prominence and are confident continued success will follow under Dr. Maronian.”

Cliff Megerian, MD, who has led the institute since its inception in 2008, chose to pass the ENT Institute’s leadership to Dr. Maronian to focus on his other areas of responsibility, which include continuing to serve as President of UH Physician Services; Chairman of the Department of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery at UH Cleveland Medical Center; and Professor, Otolaryngology at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

“We are indebted to Dr. Megerian, for his dedication to the UH ENT Institute, where under his leadership, the institute has grown substantially since its inception,” said Daniel Simon, MD, President of UH Cleveland Medical Center. “Under his guidance, we presently hold the 12th spot among ENT programs in the prestigious U.S. News & World Report annual Best Hospitals ranking. The ENT program at UH Cleveland Medical Center is nationally known for providing advanced, compassionate care for children and adults and leading the field through robust clinical research and education.”

Today the institute is the highest-ranked discipline at UH and is home to 65 adult and pediatric faculty and providers as well as 20 residents. The ENT Institute comprises Centers of Excellence that showcase its national prominence in nine subspecialty areas.

“The ENT program is in very good hands with Dr. Maronian,” said Dr. Megerian. “It is always hard to move on from a program that was such a part of you over the years and I am exceptionally proud of our past accomplishments while excited for its future.”

###

About University Hospitals

