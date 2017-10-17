The Cyber Arms Race: Northwestern Expert Offers Insight

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University expert Ronen Gradwohl, whose current research focuses on issues of privacy and transparency in strategic interactions, is available to offer insight on the increasing use of cyber weapons in international conflict.

Gradwohl is an assistant professor of managerial economics and decision sciences in the Kellogg School of Management.

Responding to recent news about cyberattacks and theft by North Korea's hackers, Gradwohl called these developments disconcerting.

Quote by Ronen Gradwohl

“The lack of international consensus against the use of such technologies, as well as the challenges of monitoring their development and deployment, make it difficult to slow the accelerating cyber arms race. North Korea’s cyber capabilities do trail those of the U.S. and other developed nations, but these capabilities are nonetheless alarming for two reasons: First, North Korea has far less to lose in deploying them against other nations, and second, other nations’ infrastructures are far more dependent on networked systems.”

Gradwohl can be reached at r-gradwohl@kellogg.northwestern.edu.