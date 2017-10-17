Arctic Explorer and Polar Expert Available Live, Taped or by Phone to Discuss Senate Bill Re: Arctic National Wildlife Refuge

Newswise — polar biologist and Antarctic explorer, Jim McClintock, Ph.D., provides insight a controversial issue in the Senate budget bill that is likely to pass this a provision that could quietly open the door to drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

McClintock's take is:

"As a Polar Biologist who has spent thirty years studying the fragility of life in polar seas and along polar coastlines – I’d postulate that there really is no good time to drill for oil in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. Arctic and Antarctic marine life is already under siege from global climate warming and ocean acidification. The polar bear and the Adelie penguin, now icons on either end of the planet, are, along with countless other species, experiencing unprecedented changes in climate and sea ice conditions. I’ve watched polar bears forced, by loss of sea ice, to forage on the eggs and chicks of Auks. I’ve witnessed populations of Adelie penguins whose numbers have plunged 90% along the central coastal Antarctic Peninsula; losses clearly tied to increasing extreme weather events and diminishing sea ice.

In the Arctic, the prospect of drilling for oil brings back recent memories of drilling rigs washed ashore by winter storms and distant memories of ship-borne oil spills whose environmental impacts have spanned decades. Arctic coastal plains are also environmentally sensitive and home to increasingly challenged populations of Caribou, endangered musk oxen, and denning polar bears forced inland. Within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, the logistics of oil drilling represent an unnecessary risk to coastal and coastal plain environments. In the big picture, drilling for oil in arguably the very region of earth most impacted by anthropogenic climate change, so as bring to bear additional fossil fuel, is in my estimation, the quintessential definition of ‘irony.’"

