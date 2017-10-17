32 Mercy Physicians Named Among Region’s “Top Doctors” in November 2017 Issue of Baltimore Magazine’
Article ID: 683349
Released: 17-Oct-2017 6:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 32 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore Magazine’s November 2017 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 24 separate specialties, ranging from surgical oncology to urogynecology, specifically:
Dr. Kelly Alexander, General Surgery
Dr. Mark Applefeld, Cardiology: Interventional
Dr. Kevin Audlin, Gynecologic Surgery
Dr. Fermin Barrueto, Urogynecology
Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic /Foot & Ankle
Dr. Bernard W. Chang, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast/Body Contouring
Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Orthopedic Surgery: Joint
Dr. Joseph Costa, Intensivist/Critical Care
Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, Gynecologic Oncology
Dr. Susan Dulkerian, Neonatology
Dr. Charles Edwards, II, Spine Surgery
Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology
Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, General Surgery
Dr. Neil B. Friedman, Breast Surgery
Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology: Neuromuscular
Dr. Scott Huber, Gastroenterology
Dr. Dwight Im, Gynecologic Oncology
Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology
Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic /Foot & Ankle
Dr. Peter Ledakis, Oncology
Dr. Paul Lucas, Vascular Surgery
Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, General Gynecology
Dr. David Maine, Pain Management
Dr. Albert Polito, Pulmonary
Dr. David Riseberg, Oncology
Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein, Gynecologic Oncology
Dr. John Salkeld, Nuclear Medicine
Dr. Armando Sardi, Surgical Oncology
Dr. David Sill, Interventional Radiology
Dr. Amish Sura, Cardiology: Interventional
Dr. Thomas Swope, General Surgery
Dr. Debra Vachon, ColoRectal
Mercy gynecologist Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, M.D., Ph.D., FACOG, was among several doctors photographed and profiled for the special edition.
In 2015, Dr. Lawyer became the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Lewis H. Richardson, JR., Community Fellowship Award for “outstanding contributions in shaping the health and wellness of thousands of infants and children in Baltimore.” With a medical background spanning five decades, Dr. Lawyer currently serves as Medical Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc.
“Dr. Lawyer has had privileges at Mercy since 1986, delivering countless babies over the years. He founded the Metropolitan OB/GYN Group to bring exemplary obstetrical services to Baltimore City families and serves as a mentor and instructor to physicians who care for expectant mothers today and will for years to come,” said Sr. Helen Amos, RSM, Executive Chair, Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees.
Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in their respective fields. Other honorees included a trio of renown gynecologic oncologists, Drs. Neil B. Rosenshein, Dwight Im and Teresa Diaz-Montes.
Found in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility named a “Top Hospital” by U.S. News and World Report and has a national reputation for women’s health care. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine and the 20-story, $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy’s website at www.mdmercy.com, visit MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.
-30-