32 Mercy Physicians Named Among Region’s “Top Doctors” in November 2017 Issue of Baltimore Magazine’

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – A total of 32 Mercy Medical Center physicians were recognized in Baltimore Magazine’s November 2017 “Top Doctors” issue, representing 24 separate specialties, ranging from surgical oncology to urogynecology, specifically:

Dr. Kelly Alexander, General Surgery

Dr. Mark Applefeld, Cardiology: Interventional

Dr. Kevin Audlin, Gynecologic Surgery

Dr. Fermin Barrueto, Urogynecology

Dr. John Campbell, Orthopedic /Foot & Ankle

Dr. Bernard W. Chang, Cosmetic Surgery-Breast/Body Contouring

Dr. Joseph Ciotola, Orthopedic Surgery: Joint

Dr. Joseph Costa, Intensivist/Critical Care

Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Susan Dulkerian, Neonatology

Dr. Charles Edwards, II, Spine Surgery

Dr. R. Mark Ellerkmann, Urogynecology

Dr. J. Lawrence Fitzpatrick, General Surgery

Dr. Neil B. Friedman, Breast Surgery

Dr. Bonnie Gerecke, Neurology: Neuromuscular

Dr. Scott Huber, Gastroenterology

Dr. Dwight Im, Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. Maria Jacobs, Radiation Oncology

Dr. Clifford Jeng, Orthopedic /Foot & Ankle

Dr. Peter Ledakis, Oncology

Dr. Paul Lucas, Vascular Surgery

Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, General Gynecology

Dr. David Maine, Pain Management

Dr. Albert Polito, Pulmonary

Dr. David Riseberg, Oncology

Dr. Neil B. Rosenshein, Gynecologic Oncology

Dr. John Salkeld, Nuclear Medicine

Dr. Armando Sardi, Surgical Oncology

Dr. David Sill, Interventional Radiology

Dr. Amish Sura, Cardiology: Interventional

Dr. Thomas Swope, General Surgery

Dr. Debra Vachon, ColoRectal

Mercy gynecologist Dr. Cyrus Lawyer, M.D., Ph.D., FACOG, was among several doctors photographed and profiled for the special edition.

In 2015, Dr. Lawyer became the inaugural recipient of the Dr. Lewis H. Richardson, JR., Community Fellowship Award for “outstanding contributions in shaping the health and wellness of thousands of infants and children in Baltimore.” With a medical background spanning five decades, Dr. Lawyer currently serves as Medical Director, Obstetrics and Gynecology, for the Family Health Centers of Baltimore, Inc.

“Dr. Lawyer has had privileges at Mercy since 1986, delivering countless babies over the years. He founded the Metropolitan OB/GYN Group to bring exemplary obstetrical services to Baltimore City families and serves as a mentor and instructor to physicians who care for expectant mothers today and will for years to come,” said Sr. Helen Amos, RSM, Executive Chair, Mercy Health Services Board of Trustees.

Each Mercy physician was recognized as among the best in their respective fields. Other honorees included a trio of renown gynecologic oncologists, Drs. Neil B. Rosenshein, Dwight Im and Teresa Diaz-Montes.

Found in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility named a “Top Hospital” by U.S. News and World Report and has a national reputation for women’s health care. Mercy is home to the renowned Weinberg Center for Women’s Health and Medicine and the 20-story, $400+ million Mary Catherine Bunting Center. For more information, visit Mercy’s website at www.mdmercy.com, visit MDMercyMedia on Facebook and Twitter, or call 1-800-MD-Mercy.

-30-