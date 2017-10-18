NewYork-Presbyterian Renames The Spine Hospital: The Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital

Newswise — NewYork-Presbyterian will hold a dedication ceremony today to celebrate the renaming of The Spine Hospital to the Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital at NewYork-Presbyterian, in recognition of the visionary $25 million gift by longtime supporters Daniel and Jane Och.

“We are deeply grateful to our good friends Dan and Jane Och for their extraordinary gift, which will allow us to provide patients with the most innovative, advanced spine care available anywhere,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “The Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital will set a new standard for excellence in spine care, from the treatment of common disorders to the rarest, most complex conditions,” Dr. Corwin said.

“We share in and are thrilled to support New York Presbyterian’s vision to make this hospital the foremost global leader in spinal care and research,” said Daniel and Jane Och. “Importantly, the Spine Hospital’s world-class team of surgeons and other medical professionals are deeply committed to serving the entire community, providing patients of all backgrounds exceptional treatment, and we are excited to further that mission,” they said.

NewYork-Presbyterian established its comprehensive spine hospital in 2015 with the recruitment of three of the world’s leading orthopedic spinal surgeons, Dr. Lawrence Lenke, surgeon-in-chief and director of spinal deformity surgery; Dr. K. Daniel Riew, director of cervical spine surgery; and Dr. Ronald Lehman, Jr., director of degenerative and minimally invasive spine surgery. All three surgeons are also professors at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. The team’s multidisciplinary approach to spine care, which includes both surgical and nonsurgical options for conditions affecting the skull to the sacrum, complements the neurosurgical spine program led by Dr. Paul McCormick, director of the Spine Center at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and the Gallen Professor of Neurological Surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

“Jane and Dan Och’s incredible gift allows NewYork-Presbyterian, including Columbia Orthopedics and Columbia Neurosurgery, to realize our dream of building the premier spine program in the world,” said Dr. William Levine, orthopedic surgeon-in-chief at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “This represents a transformational gift, which puts NewYork-Presbyterian in a position to positively impact patients for generations to come.”

“With a staff that combines the skills of neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and physiatrists, all uniquely focused on spine problems, the Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital will set the standard for spine surgery,” said Dr. Robert A. Solomon, chairman and director of service of the Department of Neurological Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. “Thanks to the vision of Dan and Jane Och, we will be able to provide our patients with spine conditions with the most advanced, cutting-edge care.”

The Daniel and Jane Och Spine Hospital at NewYork-Presbyterian provides spine care treatment for the most common arthritic and degenerative spine disorders to the rarest and most difficult-to-treat spinal deformities. As part of New York’s No. 1 hospital, according to U.S. News & World Report, our team of specialists uses the most advanced technology and innovative techniques to restore mobility and function for children, adolescents, and adults with spine conditions.

Daniel Och has been a trustee of NewYork-Presbyterian since 2005. He and his wife, Jane, have a long history of philanthropy. Mr. and Mrs. Och attended the dedication ceremony, and were joined by Dr. Corwin, Frank A. Bennack Jr., chairman of the Board of Trustees at NewYork-Presbyterian, Philip Milstein, a member of the Board of Trustees at NewYork-Presbyterian, as well as other distinguished guests.

NewYork-Presbyterian

NewYork-Presbyterian is one of the nation’s most comprehensive, integrated academic healthcare delivery systems, whose organizations are dedicated to providing the highest quality, most compassionate care and service to patients in the New York metropolitan area, nationally, and throughout the globe. In collaboration with two renowned medical schools, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research and innovative, patient-centered clinical care.

NewYork-Presbyterian has four major divisions:

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital is ranked #1 in the New York metropolitan area by U.S. News and World Report and repeatedly named to the Honor Roll of "America's Best Hospitals."

NewYork-Presbyterian Regional Hospital Network comprises hospitals and other facilities in the New York metropolitan region.

NewYork-Presbyterian Physician Services, which connects medical experts with patients in their communities.

NewYork-Presbyterian Community and Population Health, encompassing ambulatory care network sites and community healthcare initiatives, including NewYork Quality Care, the Accountable Care Organization jointly established by NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia.

Columbia University Medical Center

Columbia University Medical Center provides international leadership in basic, preclinical, and clinical research; medical and health sciences education; and patient care. The medical center trains future leaders and includes the dedicated work of many physicians, scientists, public health professionals, dentists, and nurses at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Mailman School of Public Health, the College of Dental Medicine, the School of Nursing, the biomedical departments of the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, and allied research centers and institutions. Columbia University Medical Center is home to the largest medical research enterprise in New York City and State and one of the largest faculty medical practices in the Northeast. The campus that Columbia University Medical Center shares with its hospital partner, NewYork-Presbyterian, is now called NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center. For more information, visit cumc.columbia.edu or columbiadoctors.org.