66 ACS NSQIP® Participating Hospitals Recognized for Achieving Meritorious Outcomes for Surgical Patient Care

Newswise — CHICAGO (October 18, 2017): The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program (ACS NSQIP®) has recognized 66 of 680 hospitals participating in the adult program for achieving meritorious outcomes for surgical patient care in 2016. ACS NSQIP participating hospitals are required to track the outcomes of inpatient and outpatient surgical procedures and then analyze their results. These results will direct patient safety initiatives within the hospital and impact the quality of surgical care.

These hospitals will be recognized at the College’s Clinical Congress 2017 held in San Diego, October 22-26. The listing is also available online.

The ACS NSQIP recognition program commends a select group of hospitals for achieving a meritorious composite score. That composite score was determined through a weighted formula combining eight outcomes. The outcome performances related to patient management were in the following eight clinical areas:

Mortality

Cardiac: cardiac arrest and myocardial infarction

Pneumonia

Unplanned Intubation

Ventilator > 48 hours

Renal Failure

SSI: superfi­cial incisional SSI, deep incisional SSI, and organ/space SSI

UTI: urinary tract infection

The 66 hospitals commended achieved the distinction based on their outstanding composite quality score. Risk-adjusted data from the July 2017 ACS NSQIP Semiannual Report, which presents data from the 2016 calendar year, were used to determine which hospitals demonstrated meritorious outcomes. The 66 meritorious hospitals represented approximately 10 percent of the hospitals evaluated in the Semiannual Report. These meritorious hospitals are also eligible to publicly display these achievements internally at their institutions.

ACS NSQIP is the only nationally validated quality improvement program that measures and enhances the care of surgical patients. This program measures the actual surgical results 30 days postoperatively as well as risk adjusts patient characteristics to compensate for differences among patient populations and acuity levels. The goal of ACS NSQIP is to reduce surgical morbidity (infection or illness related to a surgical procedure) and surgical mortality (death related to a surgical procedure) and to provide a firm foundation for surgeons to apply what is known as the “best scientific evidence” to the practice of surgery. Furthermore, when adverse effects from surgical procedures are reduced and/or eliminated, a reduction in health care costs follows. ACS NSQIP is a major program of the ACS and is currently used in nearly 800 adult or pediatric hospitals.

