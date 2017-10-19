Maggie Anderson, Author of ‘Dear All,’ to Give Reading Oct. 30

Newswise — The Department of English at West Virginia University will host a reading by poet Maggie Anderson on Monday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in the WVU Downtown Library’s Milano Room.

Anderson is the author of numerous books of poems, most recently “Dear All,” and a professor emerita of Kent State University. Anderson will read from “Dear All” when she visits WVU.

“I have not given a reading in Morgantown for about 20 years, so I am looking forward just to being on campus again,” Anderson said. “’Dear All’s been a long time coming – my first new collection in almost 15 years, and I wanted to be sure to include my alma mater on the tour."

Anderson received a bachelor’s degree from WVU in 1970 and a master’s degree in creative writing from WVU in 1973.

“Since reading Anderson’s first book, ‘Years That Answer,’ I have been grateful for the bravery, honesty and humor that have brought me joy and carried me through pain,” said Judith Gold Stitzel, founding director of WVU’s women’s studies program, today known as the Center for Women’s and Gender Studies. “In ‘Dear All,’ I find these gifts again – and during a time in human history, when they are even more necessary.”

Anderson is the founding editor of the Wick Poetry First Book Series and the Wick Poetry Chapbook Series for Ohio Poets. She co-founded Trellis, a poetry journal, and served as editor for more than 10 years.

The reading is free and open to the public.