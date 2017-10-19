Advanced Plastic Surgery Now Available at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn

Newswise — BROOKLYN, NY, OCTOBER 19, 2017 — NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn has announced the appointment of Alyssa Golas, MD, who will provide advanced reconstructive and cosmetic plastic surgery services to the Brooklyn community.

Golas, a clinical assistant professor in the Hansjӧrg Wyss Department of Plastic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, principally will see patients at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn, offering post-mastectomy breast reconstruction options that previously were only available through NYU Langone at Tisch Hospital in Manhattan. She works closely with Janet Yeh, MD, a Brooklyn-based breast surgical oncologist with NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Golas join our rapidly expanding medical and surgical staff,” said Bret J. Rudy, MD, executive hospital director and senior vice president, NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn. “Her recruitment brings yet another level of NYU Langone’s world-renowned clinical excellence to Brooklyn. Most importantly, it provides more of our patients the opportunity to stay closer to home when they need these advanced surgical procedures.”

The expanded breast reconstruction service at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn will ensure more tailored, personalized care for post-surgical breast cancer patients, including state-of-the-art options utilizing implants or one's own tissue to recreate a natural breast, and nipple-sparing techniques. Patients also can be considered for one-stage "direct-to-implant" reconstruction following mastectomy, often referred to as Breast in a Day.

Golas also performs "free flaps"—where tissue, including blood vessels, is taken from one part of the body (typically the abdomen) to reconstruct the breast. Fat grafting can also be performed using liposuction to either create or augment reconstruction.

In addition, Golas specializes in cosmetic surgery, wound healing, hand surgery, and face and extremity reconstruction. She also consults on complex cases with reconstructive specialists from NYU Langone’s other facilities.

An alumna of Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, Golas completed a surgical residency at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell Medical Center, and a plastic surgery residency at NYU Langone Health.

