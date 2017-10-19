Wolters Kluwer and Orthopaedic Trauma Association Launch OTA International

Newswise — October 19, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, in partnership with the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) and its International Section, announce OTA International, a new open access journal published alongside the Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma. OTA International aims to further knowledge, foster innovation, support research and education, and promote quality and good clinical practice in the field of orthopaedic trauma.

OTA International will serve as a forum for global orthopaedic trauma with peer-reviewed, high-quality basic research and clinical studies related to the field of orthopedic trauma surgery. The journal will provide both scientific innovation and educational material, disseminate clinical trial information and registry data, and highlight key scientific advances presented at meetings held by global orthopaedic associations and trauma societies, as well as national and international orthopaedic trauma collaboratives. Readers can also expect articles and abstracts arising out of the OTA’s educational activities and conjoint meetings held with other organizations.

“As a key partner of the international orthopaedic trauma community, OTA International is dedicated to advancing the field of orthopaedic trauma within a global setting, thereby optimizing care of the patient with musculoskeletal injuries and supporting strategies to reduce the global burden of musculoskeletal trauma,” said Dr. Emil Schemitsch, who will serve as Editor-in-Chief.

Contributions are welcome from surgeons and trauma clinicians, educators and researchers in the following areas: in all sub-specialty areas of orthopaedic trauma, basic science and biomechanics, quality and safety systems, population health, and health policy and economics relevant to orthopaedic trauma. Submissions may include original papers, reviews, meta analyses, technique reports, fracture registry and big data studies, case reports, reports on the initiatives and outputs of national and international orthopaedic trauma collaboratives and societies, studies on the development and validation of orthopaedic trauma outcome tools, policy statements, guidelines, commentaries, reports of sessions at meetings, refereed abstracts from OTA meetings and, subject to individual agreement, those meetings that are held by the OTA conjointly with other organizations.

The journal is now open for submissions. All submissions must be submitted online at: www.editorialmanager.com/OTAI.

