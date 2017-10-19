Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center Hosts 4th Annual PTCOG-NA Conference in Chicago

Newswise — The Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center will host over 200 leading clinicians, physicists and researchers in the growing field of proton therapy at the 4th Annual Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group North-America (PTCOG-NA) Conference, being held October 23-25, 2017 at the Swissôtel Chicago, 323 East Upper Wacker Drive.

Conference participants will share the latest clinical, scientific and industrial developments in particle beam therapy, an advanced form of radiation therapy using beams of protons to destroy cancer cells and diseased tissue. The unique behavior of protons allows tumors to receive more targeted doses, which can be more effective, while reducing damage to healthy tissue.

“It is a great honor to host the 4th Annual PTCOG-NA Conference,” said William Hartsell, MD, medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center. “The conference is a wonderful opportunity to gain new knowledge, share clinical experiences, network with colleagues, and learn about technological advances.”

Sessions examining a wide variety of proton therapy topics will be provided by nationally-recognized experts, including discussions on intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMPT), treatment planning and 3-D imaging. The clinical applications will center on the traditionally recognized clinical indications, including breast, lung, head and neck, brain, prostate, gastrointestinal tract and pediatric cancers.

John Han-Chih Chang, MD, director of clinical education at the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center, will chair sessions on prostate treatment preparation and pediatric anesthesia. Mark Pankuch, PhD, director of medical physics & dosimetry at the Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center, will chair a session on physics.

The conference is endorsed by the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM) and the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO).

The Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center is the first and only proton therapy center in Illinois to bring innovative proton radiation treatment to patients. There are currently 26 proton beam therapy centers in North America. For more information visit chicagoprotoncenter.com.

Particle Therapy Cooperative Group - North America (PTCOG-NA) is the North American chapter of the international PTCOG. This non-profit professional society was created in January 2013 to enhance collaboration between its members, create a platform for scientific exchange, and develop treatment guidelines, education, and training initiatives for particle therapy. For more information visit ptcog-na.org.

Visit http://www.chicagoprotoncenter.com/utility/physicians-referrals/ptcog-conference-2017/conference-program to see the conference agenda.

To learn more about Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center presentations at the 4th Annual PTCOG-NA Conference please contact Kim Waterman, media relations manager, Northwestern Medicine at kimberly.waterman@nm.org or 630.315.8090.