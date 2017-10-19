The GW Cancer Center Announces New Mobile Mammography Van in Washington, D.C.

Newswise — WASHINGTON — The George Washington University (GW) Cancer Center is pleased to announce that a new state-of-the-art mobile mammography van, known as the GW Mammovan, will provide breast cancer screening to women in the Washington, D.C. region.

Washington, D.C. leads the nation in both breast cancer incidence rates and mortality rates, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. Over the last 20 years, the GW Mammovan has screened more than 36,500 women, bringing life-saving breast cancer screenings to approximately 2,500 women each year. The new GW Mammovan will stay true its mission of making early detection accessible to underserved women, regardless of their ability to pay.

“GW has one of the longest running mobile mammography programs in the country,” said Rachel Brem, MD, director of the breast cancer program at the GW Cancer Center. “Armed with the latest technology, we are excited to continue our great tradition of making state-of-the-art screening accessible to all women with our new GW Mammovan.”

The new GW Mammovan has the most comprehensive mammography system available today – Genius 3D mammography technology with the Hologic Selenia Dimensions Mammography System. The van is spacious, warm, and inviting, with three climate zones and individual changing rooms with private waiting areas for maximum comfort.

“Women who are balancing family life and career often skip their regular mammogram because of their busy lives,” said Brem. “We park the GW Mammovan right outside office buildings, so a woman can get a mammogram on her lunch break.”

The GW Mammovan was unveiled at the 6th Annual Blush Lunch on Tues., Oct. 17. The event brought together celebrity guest Giuliana Rancic, FOX news correspondent Jennifer Griffin, Congresswomen Eleanor Holmes Norton and Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who shared remarks via video, and those who support the GW Mammovan’s mission to make early detection of breast cancer accessible to all women in the D.C. region.

The new and improved GW Mammovan was made possible by local sponsors such as The EagleBank Foundation.

To learn more about the GW Mammovan and to support its mission of curable, treatable breast cancer for all women, visit http://supportthemammovan.com/.

Media: To interview Dr. Brem, please contact Lisa Anderson at lisama2@gwu.edu or 202-994-3121. Photos and video of the GW Blush Lunch and new GW Mammovan are available upon request.

###

About the GW Cancer Center The GW Cancer Center (GWCC), housed within the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences, takes a comprehensive approach to a complex disease. Working together with the GW Hospital and GW Medical Faculty Associates, the GW Cancer Center brings multidisciplinary clinical, research, education and outreach programs together in a comprehensive approach to cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment and survivorship. The mission of the Institute for Patient-Centered Initiatives & Health Equity at the GW Cancer Center is to foster healthy communities, prepared patients, responsive health care professionals and supportive health care systems through applied cancer research, education, advocacy and translation of evidence to practice. http://cancercenter.gwu.edu/